Ella Fitzgerald: Just One Of Those Things Virtual Cinema Release Announced

Eagle Rock has announced the virtual cinema release of Ella Fitzgerald: Just One Of Those Things that will be beginning on June 26th. We were sent the following details:

Originally scheduled to be released this past April in cinemas nationwide, the theatrical run of Just One Of Those Things was cancelled due to COVID-19. Now, Eagle Rock invites movie lovers to see the film from home, even while supporting their local movie theaters. TV viewing apps are also available for AppleTV, Roku and AndroidTV. Tickets are available now at Eventive.

Ella Fitzgerald: Just One Of Those Things gives viewers a chance to get to know and understand Ella. Losing her mother at the age of 15, Ella endured life in an abusive reform school before escaping to the streets of Harlem. Penniless and alone during The Great Depression, her fate changed in 1934, after she won one of the first amateur nights at the famed Apollo Theater in Harlem. She made a brilliant career even as she suffered racism, poverty, sexism. Ella, as everybody knew her, was the rare female bandleader when she was only nineteen. She worked with Frank Sinatra, Dizzy Gillespie, Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Louis Armstrong, and Benny Goodman. But like so many professional women, she struggled to reconcile her role as a world-famous performer and her private life. Married to Bebop's innovative bassist Ray Brown, she didn't have the time to enjoy a domestic life with him and their son, Ray, Jr. Throughout the documentary, we follow Ella as she endures these conflicts -- her trials and her triumphs -- gaining a clearer music of this woman, and what fueled her timeless voice. Watch the trailer below:





