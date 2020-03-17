Ella Fitzgerald Movie Screenings Postponed

Eagle Rock have announced that the theatrical screenings of the new documentary film "Ella Fitzgerald: Just One Of Those Things" have been postponed due to the Covid-19 coronavirus situation.

The screening were scheduled to begin on April 3rd at select theaters across the U.S. The new dates for the screenings will be announced on a future date.

As previously reported, The film was directed by the award-winning Leslie Woodhead and produced by journalist/novelist Reggie Nadelson. Here is the synopsis: Just One Of Those Things presents, through an intimate lens, Ella Fitzgerald through all of her moments of triumph and joy, delivering a clear picture of the woman Ella was both on and off the stage. Featuring never-before-seen footage, the film includes interviews with Smokey Robinson, Tony Bennett, Johnny Mathis, Norma Miller, and a rare conversation with her son, Ray Brown Jr., among others.





