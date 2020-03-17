antiMusic Logo News Reviews Day in Rock RockNewsWire

Ella Fitzgerald Movie Screenings Postponed

K. Wiggins | 03-17-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Ella FitzgeraldFilm Poster courtesy Kayos

Eagle Rock have announced that the theatrical screenings of the new documentary film "Ella Fitzgerald: Just One Of Those Things" have been postponed due to the Covid-19 coronavirus situation.

The screening were scheduled to begin on April 3rd at select theaters across the U.S. The new dates for the screenings will be announced on a future date.

As previously reported, The film was directed by the award-winning Leslie Woodhead and produced by journalist/novelist Reggie Nadelson. Here is the synopsis: Just One Of Those Things presents, through an intimate lens, Ella Fitzgerald through all of her moments of triumph and joy, delivering a clear picture of the woman Ella was both on and off the stage. Featuring never-before-seen footage, the film includes interviews with Smokey Robinson, Tony Bennett, Johnny Mathis, Norma Miller, and a rare conversation with her son, Ray Brown Jr., among others.


Related Stories


Ella Fitzgerald Movie Screenings Postponed

Ella Fitzgerald Movie Headed To Big Screen

More Ella Fitzgerald News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Ozzy Osbourne Producer Andrew Watt Has Covid-19- Rolling Stones Postpone Tour- Lamb Of God Release 'Memento Mori' Video- Sacred Reich's Jason Rainey Dead At 53- more

Reviews

Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Engelbert Humperdinck - Reflections

On The Record: Ibrahim Ferrer and Radio Tarifa

Root 66: Tami Neilson- Robert Vincent- Jeremy Garrett and Sideline

Salute to International Women's Day: Holly Near, Sweet Lizzy Project and more

advertisement
Latest News

Ozzy Osbourne Producer Andrew Watt Has Covid-19

Rolling Stones Postpone No Filter Tour

Crown The Empire's Brandon Hoover Tests Positive For Covid-19 Coronavirus

Lamb Of God Release 'Memento Mori' Video

Sacred Reich's Jason Rainey Dead At 53

ZZ Top Postpone Las Vegas Residency

Deep Purple Share 'Whoosh!' Album Details

The Pretenders Stream New Song And Announce Album