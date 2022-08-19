Ellefson-Soto Announce Vacation In The Underworld Album

Album cover art

(PFA) Ellefson-Soto, the new project from Megadeth cofounder David Ellefson and veteran vocalist Jeff Scott Soto, have announced that they will be releasing debut album this fall.

The record, entitled, "Vacation In The Underworld", is scheduled to hit stores on October 7th and Ellefson and Soto are joined on the effort by Andy Martongelli and Paulo Caridi.

PFA sent us the following background details about the project, The band follows the tradition of successful individuals that joined forces to create memorable music: David Coverdale & Jimmy Page, Tony Iommi & Glenn Hughes, Tommy Shaw & Jack Blades, Michael Sweet & George Lynch to name a few examples.

The metal duo is joined by Andy Martongelli on guitar and keys and Paulo Caridi on drums to unleash their debut album Vacation In The Underworld. The album features eleven tracks and three bonus recordings and was produced by Chris Collier.

From the fiery guitar lead of the album opener "Vacation In The Underworld" to the prog-metal fury of closer "Rise To Win," Ellefson-Soto have created a debut that is sure to capture metal fans from all over the globe. Combining different styles of metal, songs like "Sharpen The Sword," "The Revolution" and "Live To Die Another Day" showcase the various influences Ellefson-Soto have picked up over their four decades in music. Jade Etro from the Italian power metal band Frozen Crown makes a guest appearance on "The Day Before Tomorrow." Steve Conley and Ken Mary from Flotsam and Jetsam perform on the title track "Vacation In The Underworld."

Tracklisting:

1) Vacation In The Underworld

2) Like A Bullet

3) Sharpen The Sword

4) The Reason

5) S.T.N.

6) The Revolution

7) Celebrity Trash

8) Live To Die Another Day

9) The Day Before Tomorrow

10) Hercules

11) Rise To Win

12) Out Of The Blue (Bonus Track)

13) Lone Star (Bonus Track)

14) Writing On The Wall (Bonus Track)

01. Vacation In The Underworld

02. Like A Bullet

03. Sharpen The Sword

04. The Reason

05. S.T.N.

06. The Revolution

07. Celebrity Trash

08. Live To Die Another Day

09. The Day Before Tomorrow

10. Hercules

11. Rise To Win

12. Out Of The Blue (Bonus Track)

13. Lone Star (Bonus Track)

14. Writing On The Wall (Bonus Track)

Related Stories

Ellefson-Soto Music and Merch

News > Ellefson-Soto