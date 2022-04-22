Eric Clapton Cancels Vienna Stop Of Spring Tour

Eric Clapton has announced that he has been forced to cancel the Vienna stop of his rescheduled UK and European spring tour due to logistical problems.
The show was supposed to take place at the Wiener Stadhalle on June 4th as part of Clapton's rescheduled 2020 European tour that was pushed back to this year due to the lockdown.
His camp issued this update, "The planned Eric Clapton concert in Vienna on June, 4th has regrettably had to be cancelled as it's no longer feasible in terms of tour logistics. Unfortunately, an alternative date is not possible at this time.
"Purchased tickets can be returned at the respective advance booking offices."
