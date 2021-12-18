Eric Clapton Delivering New Song For Christmas

Music legend Eric Clapton has announced a Christmas Eve treat for fans when he will released his brand new single that will be entitled "Heart Of A Child".
He is joined on the song by drummer Sonny Emory, bassist Nathan East, Dirk Powell on mandolin, guitarists Daniel Santiago and Pedro Martins, Simon Climie on keyboards and percussion, Sharon White and Katie Kissoon on background vocals, as well Nick Ingman as the string arranger and conductor and Everton Nelson as the string leader.
Clapton cowrote the track with Robin Monotti and Eric also co-produced with his longtime producing partner Simon Climie. It's available to pre-save ahead of its December 24th release via Apple Music, Spotify, etc. here.
