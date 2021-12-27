Eric Clapton Premieres 'Heart Of A Child' Video

Eric Clapton delivered a musical gift for fans on Christmas Eve with the release of his brand new single and accompanying music video entitled "Heart Of A Child".
As we previously reported, Clapton is joined on the song by drummer Sonny Emory, bassist Nathan East, Dirk Powell on mandolin, guitarists Daniel Santiago and Pedro Martins, Simon Climie on keyboards and percussion, Sharon White and Katie Kissoon on background vocals.
Nick Ingman was the string arranger and conductor and Everton Nelson as the string leader. Clapton cowrote the track with Robin Monotti and Eric also co-produced with his longtime producing partner Simon Climie. Watch the video below:
