Eric Clapton And Friends Announce All-Star Jeff Beck Tribute Concerts

Eric Clapton has announced that he is recruiting an all-star list of artists to take place in special tribute concerts to guitar legend Jeff Beck at the Royal Albert Hall in London on May 22nd and 23rd.
Clapton's social media shared these details: "Sandra Beck/The Jeff Beck Estate and Eric Clapton announce concerts by rock legend colleagues and friends to honor the memory and artistry of the late Jeff Beck.
"The final list of artists will be finalized near the date of the performances. Artists who have already indicated their wish to be a part of the tribute to Jeff Beck are Doyle Bramhall II, Eric Clapton, Gary Clark Jr, Johnny Depp, Billy F Gibbons, Imelda May, John McLaughlin, Robert Randolph, Olivia Safe, Rod Stewart, Joss Stone, Tedeschi Trucks Band.
"From the Jeff Beck Band: Rhonda Smith, Anika Nilles and Robert Stevenson.
Tickets go on sale Wednesday 15th March at 10am GMT."
