.

Eric Clapton And Friends Announce All-Star Jeff Beck Tribute Concerts

Keavin Wiggins | 03-11-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Eric Clapton Event poster
Event poster

Eric Clapton has announced that he is recruiting an all-star list of artists to take place in special tribute concerts to guitar legend Jeff Beck at the Royal Albert Hall in London on May 22nd and 23rd.

Clapton's social media shared these details: "Sandra Beck/The Jeff Beck Estate and Eric Clapton announce concerts by rock legend colleagues and friends to honor the memory and artistry of the late Jeff Beck.

"The final list of artists will be finalized near the date of the performances. Artists who have already indicated their wish to be a part of the tribute to Jeff Beck are Doyle Bramhall II, Eric Clapton, Gary Clark Jr, Johnny Depp, Billy F Gibbons, Imelda May, John McLaughlin, Robert Randolph, Olivia Safe, Rod Stewart, Joss Stone, Tedeschi Trucks Band.

"From the Jeff Beck Band: Rhonda Smith, Anika Nilles and Robert Stevenson.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday 15th March at 10am GMT."

Related Stories
Eric Clapton And Friends Announce All-Star Jeff Beck Tribute Concerts

Eric Clapton Suggested Ozzy Osbourne Change Jesus Lyric (2022 In Review)

Ozzy Osbourne Scores Career First With Eric Clapton Collaboration

Ozzy Osbourne Goes Behind-The-Scenes Of 'One Of Those Days' Video

Ozzy Osbourne Shares Video For Eric Clapton Collaboration 'One Of Those Days'

More Eric Clapton News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Eric Clapton And Friends Announce All-Star Jeff Beck Tribute Concerts- Def Leppard Launch Behind The World Tour Video Series- more

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Shares New Single In My Head- Rival Sons Deliver Bird In The Hand- Yes Announce New Album- more

The Cure Announce North American Summer Tour- The White Stripes Expanding Elephant For 20th Anniversary- Rolling Stones- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: Buddy Guy Live 2023

With Priceless Memories Made, Cayamo Sails to 2024 Sellout

Cayamo 2023 Hits the Islands: Fun Ashore in Tortola and St. Maarten

Caught In The Act: Bush Rock Chicago

Cayamo 2023: First-Timers Make a Big Splash

Latest News

Eric Clapton And Friends Announce All-Star Jeff Beck Tribute Concerts

Def Leppard Launch Behind The World Tour Video Series

The Rolling Stones Stream New Rain Fall Down Lyric Videos

Pearl Jam Offshoot Painted Shield Premiere Blue Crystal Video

Story Of The Year Celebrate New Album Release With Afterglow Video

Framing Hanley 'Start A Fire' With New Single

Killing Joke Share 'Full Spectrum Dominance' Ahead Of Royal Album Hall Show

Pete Francis Shares New Single From First Post Dispatch Solo Album