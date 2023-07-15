Eric Clapton Animated For 'How Could We Know'

(fcc) Eric Clapton has released a new recording of the song "How Could We Know" from Bushbranch/Surfdog Records along with an animated music video.

The video, which you can watch here, premiered on MTV Live and MTV Classic, and will be on hourly rotation throughout the day alongside a Times Square video billboard.

The new double A-side vinyl with "How Could We Know" featuring Judith Hill, Simon Climie, and Daniel Santiago comes ahead of Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival, held in Los Angeles this September.

SIDE A

Eric Clapton feat. Judith Hill, Simon Climie & Daniel Santiago

"How Could We Know"

Eric Clapton - Acoustic Guitar

Daniel Santiago - Acoustic Guitar

Judith Hill - Vocals

Simon Climie - Vocals

Order the single here.

