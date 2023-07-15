(fcc) Eric Clapton has released a new recording of the song "How Could We Know" from Bushbranch/Surfdog Records along with an animated music video.
The video, which you can watch here, premiered on MTV Live and MTV Classic, and will be on hourly rotation throughout the day alongside a Times Square video billboard.
The new double A-side vinyl with "How Could We Know" featuring Judith Hill, Simon Climie, and Daniel Santiago comes ahead of Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival, held in Los Angeles this September.
SIDE A
Eric Clapton feat. Judith Hill, Simon Climie & Daniel Santiago
"How Could We Know"
Eric Clapton - Acoustic Guitar
Daniel Santiago - Acoustic Guitar
Judith Hill - Vocals
Simon Climie - Vocals
Order the single here.
Eric Clapton Streams 'Crossroads' From The Definitive 24 Nights box set
Eric Clapton Delivers 'The Definitive 24 Nights'
Eric Clapton Announces 2024 Tour Of UK and Ireland
Eric Clapton Shares 'Key To The Highway (Live at Royal Albert Hall)' Video
Eric Clapton Animated For 'How Could We Know'- Beastie Boys 'Hello Nasty' 4LP Set Being Reissued For 25th Anniversary- more
Imagine Dragons Celebrate Documentary Release With 'Believer' Live Video- Duran Duran Announce Cancer Awareness Benefit Concert- more
38 Special - Live at Rockpalast 1981
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Snacks for Your Road Trip
Road Trip: Keep it Salty! A Visit to Saltville, Virginia
Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago 2023
Eric Clapton Animated For 'How Could We Know'
Beastie Boys 'Hello Nasty' 4LP Set Being Reissued For 25th Anniversary
Bad Omens Strike Gold With 'Just Pretend'
Joe Bonamassa Takes On Guitar Slim's 'Well, I Done Got Over It'
Billy Idol Shares 'Hot In The City' Video
King Parrot Announce North American Tour
Peter Frampton At Royal Albert Hall Coming In September
Singled Out: Diane Gentile's Walk With Me Feat. Alejandro Escovedo