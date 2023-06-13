.

Eric Clapton Announces 2024 Tour Of UK and Ireland

Bruce Henne | 06-12-2023

(hennemusic) Eric Clapton has announced dates for a 2024 tour of the UK and Ireland. The limited run of exclusive shows includes four nights at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall, as well as dates in Newcastle, Liverpool, Birmingham and Dublin.

Clapton - who recently hosted a pair of tribute shows at Royal Albert Hall in honor of the late Jeff Beck - is next scheduled to play a series of North American concerts this September.

The 2023 series will include the 7th installment of the Crossroads Guitar Festival over two nights at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA; the event will feature an extensive array of artists, including Sheryl Crow, ZZ Top, Jimmie Vaughan, Robbie Robertson, Santana, Los Lobos, the John Mayer Trio and more.

Clapton will release "The Definitive 24 Nights" limited-edition boxed set on June 23. Get ticket details and view the 2024 tour dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
