Eric Clapton Announces North American Tour Dates

(fcc) Eric Clapton announced today he will be hosting a limited series of concert dates across North America in September 2023 with support from Jimmie Vaughan.
Eric Clapton's band for these shows will include Doyle Bramhall II, Paul Carrack, Nathan East, Sonny Emory, and Chris Stainton with Sharon White and Katie Kissoon on backing vocals. The newly announced shows will be Clapton's only North American dates for 2023.
Ticket presales begin March 28 at 10am local time with the public onsale starting March 31 at 10am local time. For more information, please visit ericclapton.com. See the dates below:
ERIC CLAPTON 2023 CONCERT DATES
September 8 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
September 10 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
September 12 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
September 14 Minneapolis, MN Xcel Energy Center
September 16 Denver, CO Ball Arena
Eric Clapton And Friends Announce All-Star Jeff Beck Tribute Concerts
Eric Clapton Suggested Ozzy Osbourne Change Jesus Lyric (2022 In Review)
Ozzy Osbourne Scores Career First With Eric Clapton Collaboration
Ozzy Osbourne Goes Behind-The-Scenes Of 'One Of Those Days' Video
Jason Bonham May Have Found Unreleased Led Zeppelin Recordings- Pearl Jam's Matt Cameron Denies Foo Fighters Rumor- more
100 Drummers Rock Foo Fighters' My Hero in Tribute To Taylor Hawkins- Night Ranger's Jack Blades Hospitalized- more
Linkin Park Share Another Lost Song 'Fighting Myself'- KISS Biopic Shout It Out Loud In The Works- Queen North American Tour- more
Caught In The Act: Larkin Poe Rock Chicago
Hot In The City: More Arizona Spring Concerts
Sites and Sounds: Beale Street Music Festival
Atomic: The Winery Dogs Reaching a Studio and Performance Peak
The Blues: Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Vanessa Collier, Kirk Fletcher
Avenged Sevenfold Announce First Leg Of 'Life Is But A Dream...' North American Tour
U2 Top The Charts With Songs Of Surrender
L.A. Guns Release 'Diamonds' Video
A.J. Croce Celebrating Father's Landmark Albums With Croce Plays Croce Tour
Eric Clapton Announces North American Tour Dates
Candlebox Announce The Long Goodbye Farewell Tour
CMT Music Awards Reveal Top 6 Video of the Year Finalists
John Mayer Adds Fall Leg To Solo Acoustic Arena Tour