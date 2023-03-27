.

Eric Clapton Announces North American Tour Dates

03-27-2023

Eric Clapton Tour poster
Tour poster

(fcc) Eric Clapton announced today he will be hosting a limited series of concert dates across North America in September 2023 with support from Jimmie Vaughan.

Eric Clapton's band for these shows will include Doyle Bramhall II, Paul Carrack, Nathan East, Sonny Emory, and Chris Stainton with Sharon White and Katie Kissoon on backing vocals. The newly announced shows will be Clapton's only North American dates for 2023.

Ticket presales begin March 28 at 10am local time with the public onsale starting March 31 at 10am local time. For more information, please visit ericclapton.com. See the dates below:

ERIC CLAPTON 2023 CONCERT DATES
September 8 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
September 10 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
September 12 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
September 14 Minneapolis, MN Xcel Energy Center
September 16 Denver, CO Ball Arena

