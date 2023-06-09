Eric Clapton Shares 'Key To The Highway (Live at Royal Albert Hall)' Video

(fcc) Eric Clapton's previously unreleased 1991 performance of the blues classic "Key To The Highway (Live at Royal Albert Hall)" is available digitally via Warner Records.

Clapton delivers a masterful performance of the song which leads off the Blues set in his upcoming album The Definitive 24 Nights out June 23rd. The Definitive 24 Nights 2023 reissue expands the live collection of Clapton's record-setting 1990-91 run of 24 concerts at London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall with nearly six hours of live music and 36 unreleased performances that were painstakingly restored and upgraded by Clapton's team of Simon Climie (audio production and mixing), producer Peter Worsley (Slowhand at 70 and The Lady In The Balcony), and director David Barnard (The Lady In The Balcony). Available as limited-edition boxed sets as either 6-CDs ($139.98) or 8-LPs ($199.98), both versions of The Definitive 24 Nights come with three Blu-ray discs for the video content, a hardbound book, and an individually numbered lithograph featuring a photograph of Clapton by Carl Studna.



During Clapton's legendary run at the Royal Albert Hall, he performed a career-spanning set with one of three lineups - a rock band, a blues band, or an orchestra. The Definitive 24 Nights collection distills Clapton's Royal Albert Hall residencies using the best performances from the rock, blues, and orchestral nights to create full concerts for each genre.



With Clapton aided by special guests Buddy Guy, Albert Collins and Robert Cray, the blues concert delivered a master class in the genre with ripping versions of standards like "Key To The Highway," "Sweet Home Chicago," "Black Cat Bone," and "Reconsider Baby."



For the rock concert, Clapton played many of his classic songs including "Sunshine Of Your Love," "Can't Find My Way Home," "Layla," and "Wonderful Tonight." Covers of "Crossroads," and a reggae version of "Knockin' On Heaven's Door" with Phil Collins on drums are highlights. Clapton also featured several tracks from his most recent studio album (1989's Journeyman), including the hits "Pretending," "Running On Faith," and "Bad Love."



The orchestral concert is the most unique of the collection. For those performances, Clapton's nine-piece band was joined by the National Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by legendary composer Michael Kamen. The collaboration resulted in stunning arrangements for "Layla," "White Room," "Bell Bottom Blues," "I Shot The Sheriff," "Lay Down Sally," and more.



The Definitive 24 Nights Track Listing



24 Nights: Rock

1. "Pretending"

2. "Running On Faith"

3. "Breaking Point" *

4. "I Shot The Sheriff" *

5. "White Room"

6. "Can't Find My Way Home" * (Feat. Nathan East on lead vocals)

7. "Bad Love"

8. "Before You Accuse Me" *

9. "Lay Down Sally" *

10. "Knockin' On Heaven's Door" *

11. "Old Love" *

12. "No Alibis" *

13. "Tearing Us Apart" *

14. "Cocaine" *

15. "Wonderful Tonight"

16. "Layla" *

17. "Crossroads" *

18. "Sunshine Of Your Love" *



24 Nights: Blues

1. "Key To The Highway" *

2. "Worried Life Blues"

3. "You Better Watch Yourself"

4. "Have You Ever Loved A Woman"

5. "Everything's Gonna Be Alright" *

6. "Something On Your Mind" *

7. "All Your Love (I Miss Loving)" *

8. "It's My Life Baby" *

9. "Johnnie's Boogie" *

10. "Black Cat Bone" *

11. "Reconsider Baby" *

12. "My Time After A While" *

13. "Sweet Home Chicago" *

14. "You Better Watch Yourself" (Reprise) *



(Note: "Sweet Home Chicago" segues into "You Better Watch Yourself (Reprise)" and is listed as one track on the Blues vinyl.)



24 Nights: Orchestral

1. "Crossroads" *

2. "Bell Bottom Blues"

3. "Lay Down Sally" *

4. "Holy Mother" *

5. "I Shot The Sheriff" *

6. "Hard Times"

7. "Can't Find My Way Home" * (Feat. Nathan East on lead vocals)

8. "Edge Of Darkness"

9. "Old Love" *

10. "Wonderful Tonight" *

11. "White Room" *

12. "Concerto For Electric Guitar" * (composed by Michael Kamen)

13. "A Remark You Made" *^ (A tribute to Jaco Pastorius)

14. "Layla" *

15. "Sunshine Of Your Love" *^



*Previously Unreleased

^Not on vinyl

