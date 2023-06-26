.

Eric Clapton Streams 'Crossroads' From The Definitive 24 Nights box set

Bruce Henne | 06-26-2023

Eric Clapton News Cover art June 26, 2023
Cover art

(hennemusic) Eric Clapton is streaming video of a performance of "Crossroads" in sync with the release of "The Definitive 24 Nights" limited-edition boxed set.

The package expands the original 1991 live collection with hours of unreleased performances from Clapton's record-setting residency at London's Royal Albert Hall.

"The Definitive 24 Nights" includes nearly six hours of live music, and 35 unreleased performances. The collection distills Clapton's 1990-91 Albert Hall residencies using the best performances from the rock, blues, and orchestral nights to create full concerts for each genre.

Clapton was joined a number of guests during the performances, including Johnnie Johnson, Jimmie Vaughan, Chuck Leavell, Phil Collins, Robert Cray, Buddy Guy, Albert Collins, Nathan East, Greg Phillinganes, Steve Ferrone, Ray Cooper, and Jerry Portnoy.

The box set is now available in 6-CD/3-Blu-Ray and 8-LP/3-Blu-Ray configurations, with both editions including a hardbound book, and an individually numbered lithograph featuring a photograph of Clapton by Carl Studna; the rock, blues, and orchestral concerts from the box are also available individually as 2-CD/DVD and vinyl sets.

Stream video of the "Crossroads" performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
