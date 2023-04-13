Eric Clapton's 24 Nights Coming To Movie Theaters

Event poster

(fcc) In 1990 and 1991, Eric Clapton played a record-breaking 24 nights at the Royal Albert Hall. These unique shows, featuring blues, rock & orchestral sets, are some of the most ambitious live concerts of Clapton's career - and will now be available to enjoy for the first time on big screens globally from May 17th.



Over 30 years after these incredible shows, fans will now have the opportunity to relive, or experience for the first time, the excitement and musical breadth of the now legendary Royal Albert Hall concerts. Edited from the original footage and remastered in Dolby ATMOS and 5.1 Surround Sound, Across 24 Nights captures Clapton's definitive performances and highlights from both years, bringing fans together to celebrate the ultimate musical event cinema experience. Get tickets here.



This is Eric Clapton at his most exhilarating. Featuring 17 hits, including 'Wonderful Tonight', 'Layla', 'White Room' and 'Cocaine', alongside rare gems such as a performance of 'Knockin' on Heaven's Door' with Phil Collins, Clapton is joined by top musicians & special guests including Buddy Guy and Albert Collins. Clapton's nine-piece band are joined by the National Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by legendary composer Michael Kamen.



Across 24 Nights audio producer and Eric Clapton's long-time musical collaborator Simon Climie said, "We have completely Remixed the audio for the concerts in Dolby Atmos from scratch as well as editing and Re-Grading the film from original rushes that we found. It's been quite a journey, and we are excited for the fans to hear these remarkable performances - often called the Holy Grail for the Eric Clapton fan - in Immersive Sound - in the cinema for the first time."



The film is directed by David Barnard (The Lady in the Balcony) and produced for Bushbranch Studios by Peter Worsley (Slowhand at 70, The Lady in the Balcony).



Additionally, June 23, Warner Records will release The Definitive 24 Nights as limited-edition boxed sets including nearly six hours of live music, and 35 unreleased performances. The collection distills Clapton's 1990-91 Albert Hall residencies using the best performances from the rock, blues, and orchestral nights to create full concerts for each genre. Clapton's previously unreleased 1991 orchestral performance of "Layla" is available now digitally.



All the audio and video included in The Definitive 24 Nights was painstakingly restored and upgraded by Clapton's team of Simon Climie (audio production and mixing), producer Peter Worsley (Slowhand at 70 and The Lady In The Balcony), and director David Barnard (The Lady In The Balcony). The limited-edition boxed sets will be available as either 6-CDs ($139.98) or 8-LPs ($199.98) on June 23 and both versions come with three Blu-ray discs for the video content, a hardbound book, and an individually numbered lithograph featuring a photograph of Clapton by Carl Studna. Standalone versions of the individual concerts - 24 Nights: Rock, 24 Nights: Blues, and 24 Nights: Orchestral - will be released the same day in 2-CD/DVD ($29.98) and 3-LP (Rock and Orchestral) ($49.98) and 2-LP (Blues) ($39.98) configurations.

