Silent Skies Reimagine Linkin Park's 'Numb'

(Napalm Records) Silent Skies - featuring Evergrey vocalist Tom S. Englund and classically trained pianist and composer Vikram Shankar (Redemption) - have revealed a beautifully stripped-down cover of Linkin Park's emotional hit song "Numb".
Continuing on the atmospheric path of their full-length, the touching cover version of "Numb" captivates the listener with its stunning piano melodies and hauntingly beautiful yet intense vocals. The cover maintains the impactful emotion of the original song while impressing with deep soundscapes that only Silent Skies can achieve, while its accompanying visualizer video supports the eerie atmosphere of the song perfectly.
Silent Skies on "Numb": "Two decades on, and 'Numb''s haunting melody and raw lyrics still pierce through our souls, speaking to the inner turmoil that sometimes plagues us all.
"It's a reminder that we are not alone in our struggles, that our fears and insecurities are shared by many.
"In a world that often seems to delight in tearing us down, this song is a beacon of hope, a reminder that we are stronger than we think. Our arrangement seeks to amplify this message, to imbue it with the full force of emotion and meaning that it deserves. For when we connect through music, we tap into something deeper, something that transcends time and space and unites us all.
"This is our contribution to honor the legacy of Linkin Park and to celebrate the beauty and power of music. For in these troubled times, it is the one thing that can still bring us together, that can still lift us up and carry us forward towards a brighter tomorrow."
In 2017, the paths of vocalist Tom S. Englund of Swedish progressive band Evergrey and multi- instrumentalist Vikram Shankar crossed fatefully. Both artists set themselves free from limitations to captivate their listener with Nectar - a soulful ten-track offering released in February 2022 via Napalm Records. The album is produced by Englund and Shankar themselves and mixed/mastered by Jacob Hansen at Hansen Studios.
Silent Skies on their recent album Nectar: "Nectar represents an expansion and an elevation of all things that make us who we are; simultaneously grander and more intimate, more futuristic yet more organic and thoughtful. This record represents who we are, and it means so much to both of us, that we cannot wait to hear your feedback on it."
Final Chris Cornell Songs With Soundgarden Coming After Settlement Reached- Eric Clapton Announces Crossroads Guitar Festival- Metallica- more
Blink-182 Play Surprise Reunion Set at Coachella Festival- Metallica's Howard Stern Show Appearance Goes Online- more
Former Iron Maiden Singer Has Quadruple Heart Bypass Surgery- Gene Simmons Updates Fans On His Health Following Paused KISS Concert- more
Sites and Sounds: George Jones Tribute Concert
The Kinks - The Journey - Part 1
On The Record: Just the Hits Edition - The Police, Bryan Adams, Roxy Music and Little River Band
Caught In The Act: John Mayer Unplugged In Chicago
Final Chris Cornell Songs With Soundgarden Coming After Settlement Reached
Metallica Premiere 'Too Far Gone' Video
Aerosmith In The Studio For Get A Grip's 30th Anniversary
The Now Share 'Girl You Got Me' Video
Eric Clapton Announces 2023 Crossroads Guitar Festival
A Skylit Drive Wires...and The Concept of Breathing Anniversary Tour
U2's Bono Kicks Off Spring Run Of Stories Of Surrender Shows
Better Lovers (The Dillinger Escape Plan/Every Time I Die) Release Debut Video