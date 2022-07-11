Fallujah Share 'Embrace Oblivion' Visualizer Video

Fallujah have shared a visualizer for their brand new single, "Embrace Oblivion," featuring Katie Thompson, which comes from forthcoming album, "Empyrean," that's out September 9th.

Frontman Kyle Schaefer had this to say, "'Embrace Oblivion' is about accepting change on a personal level, and trusting in your ability to adapt and grow from events that may seem destructive in the short-term.

"Sometimes we need to break down our own established structures in order to build something better in their place." Watch the visualizer below:

