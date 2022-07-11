Fallujah have shared a visualizer for their brand new single, "Embrace Oblivion," featuring Katie Thompson, which comes from forthcoming album, "Empyrean," that's out September 9th.
Frontman Kyle Schaefer had this to say, "'Embrace Oblivion' is about accepting change on a personal level, and trusting in your ability to adapt and grow from events that may seem destructive in the short-term.
"Sometimes we need to break down our own established structures in order to build something better in their place." Watch the visualizer below:
David Lee Roth Shares New Song 'Pointing At The Moon'- Armor For Sleep Release First New Song In 15 Years- more
Carlos Santana Postpones More Dates To 'Recuperate Fully'- Iron Maiden Forced To Cancel Concert Due To Dangerous Weather- more
Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Addresses Health Issues- The Gaslight Anthem Share Video From Surprise Comeback Show- more
Carlos Santana Recovering After Onstage Collapse- Bring Me The Horizon Share New Track 'sTraNgeRs'- Hollywood Undead- more
Guns N' Roses Cancel Glasgow Show Due To Illness- Kenny Chesney Breaks His Own Record At Arrowhead Stadium- Def Leppard- more
Caught In The Act: Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire Live In Ill
Box Sets: Dio - Holy Diver (Super Deluxe Edition)
By Land, By Sea, The Zombies Are Coming!
Video Premiere: Velvet Chains' 'Last Drop'
Caught In The Act: Marcy Playground, Cracker, and Ike Reilly
Armor For Sleep Share First New Song In 15 Years
The Hu Announce New Album With 'Black Thunder'
Former Journey Frontman Shares New Song
Fallujah Share 'Embrace Oblivion' Visualizer Video
Erra Release 'Pull From the Ghost' Visualizer
Left to Suffer Deliver New EP and Release 'Rest Your Head' Visualizer
Within Temptation Say 'Don't Pray For Me' With New Song
Boston Manor Reveal 'Passenger' Video And Announce Album