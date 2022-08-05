Fallujah Reveal New Single 'Soulbreaker'

Fallujah have shared a visualizer for their brand new single, "Soulbreaker." The song comes from the band's forthcoming album, "Empyrean", that will be released on September 9th.
Guitarist Scott Carstairs had this to say, "Prepare to have your mind melted by our latest track 'Soulbreaker.' This will be our third and final single from our monstrous record 'Empyrean' out on 9/9.
"'Soulbreaker' is a psychedelic spiral into depravity, relentlessly beating you down with pissed off riffs and ethereal walls of sonic bliss. Try not to break your neck listening to this one." Stream the song below:
