Fates Warning Offshoot A-Z Premiere 'Trial By Fire' Video

A-Z, the new band formed by Fates Warning icons Ray Alder and Mark Zonder, have premiered a music video for their brand new single, "Trial By Fire".

The song is the second track that they group has revealed from their forthcoming self-titled album, which is set to be be released on August 12th by Metal Blade.

The band had this to say about the new song, "We always felt that 'Trial by Fire' was going to be a big song for us. Classic arena rock style song, big intro, great groove, memorable chorus, and a classic vocal-oriented ending. All of the elements that made the 70's and 80's the greatest era for rock." Watch the video below:

