Fates Warning's Ray Alder 'Waiting For Some Sun' In New Video

(Royal Avenue Media) Fates Warning vocalist Ray Alder is pleased to reveal another new song off his upcoming sophomore solo album "II" today with the release of the track "Waiting For Some Sun" along with an atmospheric video created by Manu Gimenez / MG Media Productions.
Alder comments about "Waiting For Some Sun" as follows: "I wanted a totally different style for a song on the new album. Something that set itself apart from the rest. Mike and I got to talking and I said I want a song where the chorus is in the beginning but builds and gets bigger every time it repeats. Also dark with a lot of attitude.
"This is the music he came up with. I personally love how the vocal melody has nothing to do with the guitars. A sort of chaos that makes sense. At least to me..."
Fates Warning Vocalist Ray Alder Announces New Solo Album
