Fellow Robot 'Crash & Burn' With New Single

(Cannonball PR) Californian Indie-rock group Fellow Robot are back with 'Crash & Burn', the second single from their upcoming cinematic album "Misanthropioid". The band have teamed up with Andrew Scheps (Green Day, RHCP, Adele, Metallica, Hozier, Johnny Cash) who helped co-produce and mix 'Misanthropioid' from his home studio 'Punkerpad' in Titton, UK and the new single was released on Friday (March 24th)
The vulnerable lyrics on new single 'Crash & Burn' ask the sincere question, "Do you need me anymore?" Revealing further on the track's themes, Fellow Robot frontman Anthony Pedroza explains, "I wrote 'Crash and Burn' for my partner, Luis, who I love dearly, and I know he loves me too. Luis is my work wife who I cherish. When I wrote "Crash", it wasn't clear if we would continue making music together. We were both going through some tumultuous times, and honestly, I f***ed up and betrayed his trust."
'Crash & Burn' is also the first song Anthony tracked vocals on after losing his voice for 4 months when he caught Covid in 2020. Relearning how to sing, the result is a poignant, honest, and real performance. Paired with luxurious synths by Heather Sommerhauser, big drum beats by Luis Renteria, 'Crash and Burn' is a huge, infectious, and emotional glacier-like force on the ears.
100 Drummers Rock Foo Fighters' My Hero in Tribute To Taylor Hawkins- Night Ranger's Jack Blades Hospitalized- more
Linkin Park Share Another Lost Song 'Fighting Myself'- KISS Biopic Shout It Out Loud In The Works- Queen North American Tour- more
Van Halen, Aerosmith and Bon Jovi Stars Possible New Supergroup- Wolfgang Van Halen On Honoring His Father and Lack Of Van Halen Covers- more
Hot In The City: More Arizona Spring Concerts
Sites and Sounds: Beale Street Music Festival
Atomic: The Winery Dogs Reaching a Studio and Performance Peak
The Blues: Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Vanessa Collier, Kirk Fletcher
Caught In The Act: Iggy Pop Rocks Chicago
100 Drummers Rock Foo Fighters' My Hero in Tribute To Taylor Hawkins
Night Ranger's Jack Blades Hospitalized
Matchbox Twenty's Rob Thomas Talks New Album And Single
Depeche Mode Deliver 'Memento Mori'
Elton John Shares Classic Performance Video Of 'Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters'
Gears 'Fix What's Broken' With New Video
Fellow Robot 'Crash & Burn' With New Single
Singled Out: Fire Follows' Finally Home