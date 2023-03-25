Fellow Robot 'Crash & Burn' With New Single

(Cannonball PR) Californian Indie-rock group Fellow Robot are back with 'Crash & Burn', the second single from their upcoming cinematic album "Misanthropioid". The band have teamed up with Andrew Scheps (Green Day, RHCP, Adele, Metallica, Hozier, Johnny Cash) who helped co-produce and mix 'Misanthropioid' from his home studio 'Punkerpad' in Titton, UK and the new single was released on Friday (March 24th)



The vulnerable lyrics on new single 'Crash & Burn' ask the sincere question, "Do you need me anymore?" Revealing further on the track's themes, Fellow Robot frontman Anthony Pedroza explains, "I wrote 'Crash and Burn' for my partner, Luis, who I love dearly, and I know he loves me too. Luis is my work wife who I cherish. When I wrote "Crash", it wasn't clear if we would continue making music together. We were both going through some tumultuous times, and honestly, I f***ed up and betrayed his trust."



'Crash & Burn' is also the first song Anthony tracked vocals on after losing his voice for 4 months when he caught Covid in 2020. Relearning how to sing, the result is a poignant, honest, and real performance. Paired with luxurious synths by Heather Sommerhauser, big drum beats by Luis Renteria, 'Crash and Burn' is a huge, infectious, and emotional glacier-like force on the ears.

