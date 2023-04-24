Fellow Robot Share Epic New Song 'Poppy Fields'

(Cannonball) Californian Indie-rock group Fellow Robot are releasing sprawling 9-minute song 'Poppy Fields' on 21st April to further tease their upcoming cinematic album "Misanthropioid".



On the decision to release such an epic track in length for a single, lead singer Anthony Pedroza explains, "It's 9 minutes and 46 seconds I'll have you know". "We fully own that it's a long song, but it's got 3 cool sections, starts quiet but ends with this riff barrage our label guy keeps calling 'wizard walk-on music'."



"It's totally wizard walk-on music. Literally, what are you guys doing?" asked JR Gast from Seattle's Salish Sea Records, who is helping release the band's album through Tonequake Records.



Undeterred, Anthony continues, "We had a blast recording this song, even though the lyrics are dark. One of my favorite days was when Alex Navarro (guitar), who was brand new to Fellow Robot at the time, brought something like 5 snare drums for a section that we all played together. And yes, the ending is, let's say, orchestral. But it's really fun to play!".



For 'Misanthropioid', 'Fellow Robot has teamed up with Andrew Scheps (Green Day, RHCP, Adele, Metallica, Hozier, Johnny Cash) who helped co-produce and mix the album from his home studio 'Punkerpad' in Titton, UK.

Scheps joined the team during the peak of the pandemic in 2020 and over the course of two years helped the band complete the album remotely. Fellow Robot's latest album will be released through Scheps' own ToneQuake Records.



Fellow Robot originally started out as a concept piece in 2016, pulling lyrics from the sci-fi novel "The Robot's Guide to Music" written by singer Anthony Pedroza. While deeply rooted to its origins, "Misanthropioid" is an album that lives closer to reality than science fiction however blurred those lines are these days.



Fellow Robot named their new album 'Misanthropioid', due to its brutally honest lyrics and melancholy feelings surrounding what it is to be a human. "It's our soundtrack to the last few years'' says Pedroza, adding "it's a diverse take on the perception of emotion, especially regarding how we feel about our fellow humans''. The band does well in reflecting their disappointment of humanity, especially in the opening track 'Rabbit' which is a clear reflection of the BLM movement in the US. However dark 'Misanthropioid' is, it's ultimately hopeful within its vulnerable and carefully stitched arrangements. The album at times is theatrical and dramatic, each song seemingly being sung by different characters in a stage production, especially in songs like 'I'm Going to Hell' and 'The People Next Door'. "Society has many voices, and the space in between the harshest opinions are the most truthful", says drummer, engineer, and cofounder Luis Renteria.



The origins of Fellow Robot are not abandoned as lead singer Pedroza's novel has been adapted to a graphic novel, its first chapter being released this March through Donut Sounds Record Co. based out of Seattle. The Comic book has been beautifully illustrated by Josh Wolf, and features lyrics from Fellow Robot's previous musical releases. "FELLOW ROBOT" the comic book takes place in both the future, past and present and is a mind-blowing treat for all loyal fans of the band. Here's a brief synopsis to whet your appetite:



Among the debris on the outskirts of Saturn is Station FR29. Aboard the station is Fellow Robot, once a magnificent machine, now in disarray with the sole purpose of saving humanity through music. Only Fellow can disrupt the discordant frequencies that his human brother has created. Weak and on the brink of death, Fellow Robot must transfer his melodies and memories to Jason the Musician starting from his creation in 1929. Fellow's last ditch effort to save humanity is through love, a feeling that his brother Frank Jensen has long forgotten.



In Issue #1 of FELLOW ROBOT, we get a glimpse of a dystopian future and a glimmer of hope and optimism in the past. This 15 Issue Graphic Novel has elements of historical and speculative fiction from a robot's perspective amidst epic space battles, societal commentary and of course, Science Fiction. Fellow Robot and his human brother, Frank Jensen are diametrically opposed and throughout the run the debate of nature vs nurture is explored. FELLOW ROBOT is the tale of how a machine became a hero, and how a man became a villain.



We recommend highly that you get stuck in.

