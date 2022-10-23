First Day Of When We Were Young Festival Canceled

Social media capture

The first day of the When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas was canceled by organizers due the potential of up to 60mph wind gusts at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

The event was set to kick off on Saturday (October 2nd), but that was pushed back to Sunday due to the wind advisory. Organizers shared, "When We Were Young Festival organizer have spent the last several days proactively preparing the festival ground for a windy Saturday.

"The National Weather Service has now upgraded their Saturday forecast to a High Wind Warning, including dangerous 30-40 mph sustained winds with potential 60 mph gusts.

"Under advisement of the National Weather Service and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, we have no other choice than to cancel today' When We Were Young Festival. The safety of our fans, artists and staff will always be our top priority.

"This was not a decision that came lightly. We know many of you traveled to the area to have a spectacular day with your favorite bands and have been looking forward to this day for months. We were equally as excited and are devastated to have to share this news.

"Ticketholders who purchased their ticket directly through the festival' ticketing company, Front Gate Ticket, for Saturday, October 22nd's When We Were Young Festival will receive a refund in as little as 30 day to the original form of payment."

Related Stories

My Chemical Romance, Nine Inch Nails, Misfits Lead Riot Fest Lineup

My Chemical Romance Add Bands And 14 Dates To Reunion Tour

My Chemical Romance's 'Black Parade' Given Classic Makeover

Green Day, My Chemical Romance Lead Firefly Lineup

My Chemical Romance Music and Merch

News > My Chemical Romance