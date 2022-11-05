My Chemical Romance, Nine Inch Nails, Misfits Lead Riot Fest Lineup

My Chemical Romance, The Original Misfits (Performing Walk Among Us), and Nine Inch Nails have been named the headliners for this year's Riot Fest.

The music festival will feature five stages of music over three days and will be taking place at Douglas Park in Chicago on September 16th, 17th and 18th.

The full lineup has been announced which features the reunited Sunny Day Real Estate, Bauhaus, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Portugal. The Man, Yellowcard, The Decedents, Alkaline Trio, Bleachers, Bad Religion, Ice Cube, Jimmy Eat World and many more (see the daily lineups below).

Founder Mike Petryshyn had this to say, "I think this year's lineup really speaks to who we are; it's been a minute since we've gotten to curate a lineup like this. I'm especially excited for what this is leading into: the stuff that's happening in the next few weeks, and the years to come."

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

My Chemical Romance, Alkaline Trio, Portugal. The Man, Bleachers, Descendents, Rocket from the Crypt, The Wonder Years, Placebo, Jeff Rosenstock, Anberlin, Less Than Jake, Lagwagon, Lucky Boys Confusion, Foxy Shazam, Boston Manor, Sincere Engineer, Pale Waves, Cloud Nothings, LS Dunes, carolesdaughter, Destroy Boys, AViVA, Bob Vylan, Holy Fawn, Algiers, Wargasm (UK), Cliffdiver, Sitting On Stacy

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

The Original Misfits (Performing Walk Among Us), Yellowcard, Bauhaus, Sunny Day Real Estate, Bad Religion, Yungblud, The Story So Far, The Front Bottoms, The Menzingers, Alexisonfire, Movements, jxdn, The Get Up Kids, GWAR, 7 Seconds, Madball, FEAR, Bully, The Joy Formidable, Together Pangea, POORSTACY, Mannequin Pussy, War On Women, Charlotte Sands, Jake Hill, Bridge City Sinners, THICK, Skating Polly, No Trigger, Surfbort

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

Nine Inch Nails, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Ice Cube, Sleater-Kinney, Jimmy Eat World, The Academy Is..., Action Bronson, Lunachicks, The Maine, Midtown, PVRIS, Jawbox, Alice Glass, The Linda Lindas, Mom Jeans., Real Friends, The Juliana Theory, Josh A, Renforshort, Joey Valence & Brae, Weathers, Kid Sistr, Save Face, The Bombpops, Treaty of Paris, Concrete Castles, Chastity, Moon Kissed, Night Spice

