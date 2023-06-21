Frank Iero of My Chemical Romance To Sell Guitars And More On Reverb

(Reverb) Frank Iero, the prolific guitarist for seminal rock band My Chemical Romance, has teamed with Reverb to sell a collection of guitars, amps, memorabilia and more from throughout his career, including music gear used on the tour for the celebrated album The Black Parade. Beginning June 28, fans can shop dozens of pieces, including an early '2000s Fender Telecaster 72 Deluxe Reissue, in The Official Frank Iero of My Chemical Romance Reverb Shop.

For more than two decades, Iero has been busy both in the studio and on the road. With a career spanning platinum plaques, nearly a half-dozen bands, and numerous solo projects, his sound is recognizable to millions across the globe - but when it comes to some of his most cherished gear, including an early '2000s Fender Telecaster 72 Deluxe Reissue, Iero said that "...the time has come to pass it on to another deserving player."

"I loved using this guitar on MCR's The Black Parade touring cycle," said Iero, who noted that the guitar "even appeared on [MCR's] performance of 'Famous Last Words' when we played The Tonight Show with Jay Leno." And that's not all.

Along with the Telecaster, the shop will also include plenty of other notable gear:

An Ampeg 8x10 Bass Cabinet-"If road-worn cabinets are your thing, this is the holy grail," said Iero. "Originally owned by Mikey Way, then gifted to me. This cabinet was originally stage used in MCR, then Leathermouth, by me in Reggie and the Full Effect, and in The Love Cats, then painted pink and black for [my solo projects]."

A Nash T-72 DLX-"This originally belonged to James Bowman, guitar player of Against Me! He played it when they toured with Green Day on the Revolution Radio Tour. I then purchased it from him and used it to record "The Unfortunate" on Barriers, an album I did with the Future Violents that we recorded with Steve Albini in Chicago at Electrical Audio."

An Epiphone Black Les Paul-"This is the first Les Paul I ever owned, probably paving the way for my future affinity for Epiphone Les Pauls later on in life," said Iero. "This particular LP was smashed during a Pencey Prep show."

An Orange 4x12 Guitar Cabinet-"This cabinet has seen quite a few shows," said Iero. "Originally painted for Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys, this cab was stage used in MCR for the full run of that record cycle until the band's last show in 2012. Later, the cabinet was painted over black and pink and used in all three [of my] solo incarnations."

Iero's first bass, a Series 10 four-string bass. Originally painted black, he repainted the bass white for the "Joyriding" music video.

A 1970's Ludwig Blue Vistalite Drum Set that My Chemical Romance used while writing Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys.

Over the years, Reverb has helped dozens of artists get their music gear into the hands of fans, including Billy Corgan, blink-182, Green Day, and more.

You can view imagery of the gear featured in The Official Frank Iero of My Chemical Romance Reverb Shop here. To preview the gear that will be available in The Official Frank Iero of My Chemical Romance Reverb Shop, and to sign up to be notified when the shop goes live on June 21, go here.

