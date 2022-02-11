.

Foreigner And King Crimson Legend Ian McDonald Dead At 75

02-10-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Foreigner Photo courtesy Kayos Productions
Photo courtesy Kayos Productions

(Kayos) Ian McDonald, founding member of King Crimson and Foreigner, passed away peacefully on February 9, 2022 in his home in New York City, surrounded by his family.

A master multi-instrumentalist, McDonald's musicianship was an integral part of launching celebrated progressive rock band King Crimson. His keyboard and woodwind contributions led to the breakout success of the band's debut album In The Court Of The Crimson King, which is considered one of the most influential albums of the genre. Blending elements of classical, jazz, and symphonic music, The Who's Pete Townshend called it "an uncanny masterpiece".

Joining Foreigner in 1976, McDonald played guitar as well as woodwinds and keyboard on the band's first three albums: Foreigner, Double Vision, and Head Games. These chart-topping albums all reached platinum certification status, producing such iconic rock anthems as "Feels Like The First Time", "Cold As Ice", "Hot Blooded", and "Double Vision".

Most recently, McDonald's talents shined in his New York City-based band Honey West.

McDonald further cemented his legacy with his work as a session musician, playing saxophone, keyboards, flute, vibraphone, and guitar. He appeared on numerous recordings throughout his career, including T.Rex's iconic "Get It On (Bang A Gong)".

Ian McDonald is survived by his son Maxwell McDonald.

Related Stories


Foreigner And King Crimson Legend Ian McDonald Dead At 75

Kid Rock Tour To Feature Foreigner, Grand Funk Railroad, and Jason Bonham

Foreigner Celebrating 40 Years Of Waiting For A Girl Like You On The Goldbergs

Foreigner In The Studio For 4's 40th Anniversary

Foreigner Expand Greatest Hits Tour

News > Foreigner

advertisement
Day In Rock

Eddie Vedder In Conversation with Springsteen Preview- Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon Plan Song Together- Tool Gets Classical Makeover- more

Eddie Vedder Fires Back In Motley Crue Feud- Mammoth WVH 'Epiphany' Video- Slash Talks Burying The Hatchet With Axl Rose- more

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Going Solo- KISS Postpone Farewell Tour Leg- Misery Index's Bruce Greig Dead At 54- more

Foo Fighters To Stream Live Concert After Super Bowl- The Who North American Tour- Mastodon and Opeth Tour- more

advertisement
Reviews

Saxon - Carpe Diem

Hot In The City: Allman Family Revival- Bruce Dickinson- Buddy Guy- More

Sites and Sounds: Kraken Music Fest

Live: Paris Chansons Live In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Samantha Fish Live In IL