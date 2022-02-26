Former Journey Frontman Returns With New Song

Former Journey frontman Steve Augeri has a shared a lyric video for this brand new single, "If You Want". The song is the first track shared from Steve's forthcoming album, "Seven Ways 'Til Sunday".

Steve had this to say, "Lyrically, I wanted to reach out to the lonely hearts who never quite get it right or catch a break when it comes to matters of the heart.

"Musically I had some of the greats in my head, my musical heroes such as Rod Stewart, The Rolling Stones and Tina Turner. 'If You Want' is the first time I included a saxophone front and center and the incomparable David B. Freeman (Yacht Rock Revue) brings it.

"I think I'm most proud of the writing team that developed between The Steve Augeri Band members Craig Pullman, Adam Holland and myself. I mention them in this particular order because it was in this order that the original seed was planted, then cultivated, then passed on to me for the final stage more times than not." Watch the lyric video below:

