Former Iron Maiden vocalist Blaze Bayley underwent quadruple heart bypass surgery on Thursday, April 13th, following his heart attack last month, according to a post by his representatives on social media.
Mark Appleton & Christopher Appleton (management / bookings) shared two updates on Facebook on Thursday. One prior to the surgery and one after the procedure was completed.
They first wrote, "As you know, since his heart attack, Blaze has been awaiting heart surgery. This week he was transferred to a specialist heart unit, & this afternoon has been taken down to the operating theatre for a triple heart bypass.
"This is the first major step at the start of his treatment & recovery. Blaze is an absolute Warrior & I know you will all join us in sending him your love, support & energy towards a successful operation & a very positive recovery to good health afterwards.
"It will be several hours before the operation is complete but we will update you again as promised, as & when we have more news. Thank you everyone. You know how much your support means."
A few hours later they shared, "Blaze is out of surgery & we understand the operation has gone well !! Quadruple bypass. More news as & when. THANK YOU EVERYONE!"
Former Iron Maiden Frontman To Have Triple Heart Bypass Surgery
Former Iron Maiden Vocalist Hospitalized Following Heart Attack
Former Iron Maiden Vocalist Shocked They Picked Him 2021 In Review
Former Iron Maiden Vocalist Shocked They Picked Him
Former Iron Maiden Singer Has Quadruple Heart Bypass Surgery- Gene Simmons Updates Fans On His Health Following Paused KISS Concert- more
KISS Pause Concert Due To Gene Simmons Illness- Foo Fighters Tease New Music- Metallica: M72 World Tour Coming To Cinemas- Clapton- more
Sammy Hagar and Bobby Weir Announce 2023 Acoustic-4-A-Cure - Led Zeppelin and John Lennon Classics Added To National Registry- Black Sabbath- more
The Kinks - The Journey - Part 1
Video Premiere: Blacklite District's 'The Struggle XL'
On The Record: Just the Hits Edition - The Police, Bryan Adams, Roxy Music and Little River Band
Caught In The Act: John Mayer Unplugged In Chicago
Former Iron Maiden Singer Has Quadruple Heart Bypass Surgery
Gene Simmons Updates Fans On His Health Following Paused KISS Concert
Def Leppard Announce Special In Conversation Event
Halestorm And Volbeat Announce North American Tour
Soul Asylum: The Complete Unplugged Set For Special Release
Linkin Park Return To UK Top 10 With Meteora Reissue
The Hollywood Vampires Stream Who Classic From Live In Rio Album
Clutch To Release The Complete Edition of Sunrise On Slaughter Beach