Former Iron Maiden Singer Has Quadruple Heart Bypass Surgery

The X Factor cover art

Former Iron Maiden vocalist Blaze Bayley underwent quadruple heart bypass surgery on Thursday, April 13th, following his heart attack last month, according to a post by his representatives on social media.

Mark Appleton & Christopher Appleton (management / bookings) shared two updates on Facebook on Thursday. One prior to the surgery and one after the procedure was completed.

They first wrote, "As you know, since his heart attack, Blaze has been awaiting heart surgery. This week he was transferred to a specialist heart unit, & this afternoon has been taken down to the operating theatre for a triple heart bypass.

"This is the first major step at the start of his treatment & recovery. Blaze is an absolute Warrior & I know you will all join us in sending him your love, support & energy towards a successful operation & a very positive recovery to good health afterwards.

"It will be several hours before the operation is complete but we will update you again as promised, as & when we have more news. Thank you everyone. You know how much your support means."

A few hours later they shared, "Blaze is out of surgery & we understand the operation has gone well !! Quadruple bypass. More news as & when. THANK YOU EVERYONE!"

