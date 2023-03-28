Former Iron Maiden Vocalist Hospitalized Following Heart Attack

Wolfsbane and former Iron Maiden lead vocalist Blaze Bayley has been hospitalized after suffering a heart attack at home on Saturday, March 25th, forcing him to postpone his solo shows in March and April.
The news was broken to fans via his official Facebook page where, Mark Appleton & Christopher Appleton (management / bookings), shared the following statement on Sunday, "We sincerely regret to announce that Blaze had a heart attack at home yesterday evening & is now in hospital in a stable condition, awaiting news of further surgery/treatment.
"He is in good spirits in the circumstances but utterly disappointed to have to postpone our imminent shows due in March & April. Ticket refunds will be available at source but we truly hope you will keep your tickets & make it to the new dates which we will be announcing as soon as they are scheduled.
"Regarding shows already booked for June-November this year, we understandably have to wait a short while to see how quick Blaze's recovery will be, so please stay tuned & meanwhile most importantly we're sure you will join us in wishing him a complete & speedy recovery.
"Blaze misses you, cannot wait to regain full health & see you all again.
Every Storm Ends... 'your heart will heal' Thank you so much everyone for your understanding & support."
Wolfsbane also shared, "Last night our brother and friend Blaze Bayley had a heart attack whilst at home. He's in hospital in a stable condition, awaiting news of further treatment. We have spoken to him earlier today and he seemed in good spirits, despite the ordeal he's been through.
"All our love and thoughts are with Blaze and his family. We'll update you all when we know more."
Former Iron Maiden Vocalist Shocked They Picked Him 2021 In Review
Former Iron Maiden Vocalist Shocked They Picked Him
Former Iron Maiden Vocalist Suffers Heart Attack- Night Ranger's Jack Blades Released From Hospital- David Lee Roth Details Clapton Influence On Eddie Van Halen- more
Staind And Godsmack Announce Coheadlining Tour- Eric Clapton Announces North American Tour- Candlebox Announce Farewell Tour- more
Jason Bonham May Have Found Unreleased Led Zeppelin Recordings- Pearl Jam's Matt Cameron Denies Foo Fighters Rumor- more
Caught In The Act: Larkin Poe Rock Chicago
Hot In The City: More Arizona Spring Concerts
Sites and Sounds: Beale Street Music Festival
Atomic: The Winery Dogs Reaching a Studio and Performance Peak
The Blues: Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Vanessa Collier, Kirk Fletcher
Former Iron Maiden Vocalist Hospitalized Following Heart Attack
Night Ranger's Jack Blades Released From The Hospital Following Heart Procedure
David Lee Roth Details Eric Clapton Influence On Eddie Van Halen
Def Leppard Wrap Up South American Shows On Behind The World Tour Series
Phil Collins Tells Dan Rather ''You Can Only Write That Song Once
Lightning Dust Recruit Skate Legend Chris Haslam For 'Run' Video
Staind And Godsmack Announce Coheadlining Tour
GoFundMe Set Up for Daughter of Saliva's Guitarist Wayne Swinny After his Death