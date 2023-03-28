Former Iron Maiden Vocalist Hospitalized Following Heart Attack

Wolfsbane and former Iron Maiden lead vocalist Blaze Bayley has been hospitalized after suffering a heart attack at home on Saturday, March 25th, forcing him to postpone his solo shows in March and April.

The news was broken to fans via his official Facebook page where, Mark Appleton & Christopher Appleton (management / bookings), shared the following statement on Sunday, "We sincerely regret to announce that Blaze had a heart attack at home yesterday evening & is now in hospital in a stable condition, awaiting news of further surgery/treatment.

"He is in good spirits in the circumstances but utterly disappointed to have to postpone our imminent shows due in March & April. Ticket refunds will be available at source but we truly hope you will keep your tickets & make it to the new dates which we will be announcing as soon as they are scheduled.

"Regarding shows already booked for June-November this year, we understandably have to wait a short while to see how quick Blaze's recovery will be, so please stay tuned & meanwhile most importantly we're sure you will join us in wishing him a complete & speedy recovery.

"Blaze misses you, cannot wait to regain full health & see you all again.

Every Storm Ends... 'your heart will heal' Thank you so much everyone for your understanding & support."

Wolfsbane also shared, "Last night our brother and friend Blaze Bayley had a heart attack whilst at home. He's in hospital in a stable condition, awaiting news of further treatment. We have spoken to him earlier today and he seemed in good spirits, despite the ordeal he's been through.

"All our love and thoughts are with Blaze and his family. We'll update you all when we know more."

