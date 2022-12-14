Ghost Deliver 'Mary On A Cross' Lyric Video

Seven Inches Of Satanic Panic promo

(NLM) Ghost had some fun with the release of a lyric video for their song "Mary On A Cross" and announcement for a special vinyl release. Nasty Little Man sent over the following:

Seekers of rare Ghost video have major cause for celebration today: Newly unearthed, never before seen vintage Super 8 footage of the band's early lineup has finally been released.

The performance, captured at Los Angeles' Whisky-A-Go-Go in 1969, is now available for all to see as the new lyric video for "Mary On A Cross." Ghost's first song to crack the Billboard Hot 100, the RIAA-gold-certified "Mary On A Cross" will be physically reincarnated on the newly announced purple vinyl 7" release of Seven Inches Of Satanic Panic.

Preorder it here and watch the video below:

