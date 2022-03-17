Ghost Play 'Call Me Little Sunshine' On Jimmy Kimmel

Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

Ghost took the stage on Wednesday's (March 16th) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! and performed their song, "Call Me Little Sunshine", and the show has shared video online of the performance.

The band were the musical guests on the late night TV program to celebrate the release of their new album, "Impera." They were originally scheduled to appear on January 20th but they delayed to prepare for their tour with Volbeat.

They said at the time, "Well, it turned out that we had a bit too much going on in Reno, getting all our s**t together for the tour, however - our good friends at Kimmel offered us to come back and play the show at a later date during our now imminent US tour.

"So - Cool your jets for today but get ready to rock with us over the coming weeks. Are you ready?" Watch last night's performance below:

