Ghost Play 'Call Me Little Sunshine' On Jimmy Kimmel

Ghost took the stage on Wednesday's (March 16th) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! and performed their song, "Call Me Little Sunshine", and the show has shared video online of the performance.
The band were the musical guests on the late night TV program to celebrate the release of their new album, "Impera." They were originally scheduled to appear on January 20th but they delayed to prepare for their tour with Volbeat.
They said at the time, "Well, it turned out that we had a bit too much going on in Reno, getting all our s**t together for the tour, however - our good friends at Kimmel offered us to come back and play the show at a later date during our now imminent US tour.
"So - Cool your jets for today but get ready to rock with us over the coming weeks. Are you ready?" Watch last night's performance below:
Ghost Offshoot Priest Share 'Techno Girl' Video
Ghost To Rock Late Night TV This Week
Ghost's Live From The Ministry Event Streaming Online
Poets of the Fall Announce New Album 'Ghostlight'
Def Leppard Share 'Kick' Single and Announce New Album- Roger Waters Expands Tour- Ghost Rock Jimmy Kimmel- more
Duran Duran Launching North American Summer Tour- Cave In Announce First New Album In Over A Decade- Judas Priest- more
Dolly Parton Declines Rock Hall Nomination- Rolling Stones SIXTY Tour- Pearl Jam American Tour- Incubus Summer Tour- more
Van Halen Asked Daryl Hall To Replace David Lee Roth- Ghost To Rock Late Night TV- Chris Holmes Begins Cancer Treatment- more
RockPile: St. Patrick's Day Edition
Travel News, Trips and Tips: John Mellencamp, Kenny Rogers, More
Slash Week: Slash Caught In The Act In Chicago
Caught In The Act: Ghost Live In Chicago