.

Ghost Play 'Call Me Little Sunshine' On Jimmy Kimmel

Keavin Wiggins | 03-17-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Ghost Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski
Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

Ghost took the stage on Wednesday's (March 16th) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! and performed their song, "Call Me Little Sunshine", and the show has shared video online of the performance.

The band were the musical guests on the late night TV program to celebrate the release of their new album, "Impera." They were originally scheduled to appear on January 20th but they delayed to prepare for their tour with Volbeat.

They said at the time, "Well, it turned out that we had a bit too much going on in Reno, getting all our s**t together for the tour, however - our good friends at Kimmel offered us to come back and play the show at a later date during our now imminent US tour.
"So - Cool your jets for today but get ready to rock with us over the coming weeks. Are you ready?" Watch last night's performance below:

Related Stories
Ghost Play 'Call Me Little Sunshine' On Jimmy Kimmel

Ghost Offshoot Priest Share 'Techno Girl' Video

Ghost To Rock Late Night TV This Week

Ghost's Live From The Ministry Event Streaming Online

Poets of the Fall Announce New Album 'Ghostlight'

News > Ghost

advertisement
Day In Rock

Def Leppard Share 'Kick' Single and Announce New Album- Roger Waters Expands Tour- Ghost Rock Jimmy Kimmel- more

Duran Duran Launching North American Summer Tour- Cave In Announce First New Album In Over A Decade- Judas Priest- more

Dolly Parton Declines Rock Hall Nomination- Rolling Stones SIXTY Tour- Pearl Jam American Tour- Incubus Summer Tour- more

Van Halen Asked Daryl Hall To Replace David Lee Roth- Ghost To Rock Late Night TV- Chris Holmes Begins Cancer Treatment- more

advertisement
Reviews

RockPile: St. Patrick's Day Edition

MorleyView Genevieve Racette

Travel News, Trips and Tips: John Mellencamp, Kenny Rogers, More

Slash Week: Slash Caught In The Act In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Ghost Live In Chicago