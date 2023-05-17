(hennemusic) Ghost is streaming a version of the 1980 Iron Maiden classic, "Phantom Of The Opera", as the latest preview to the forthcoming covers EP "Phantomime."
Originally issued as part of Iron Maiden's self-titled debut album, the 2023 version sees Ghost update the song for the five-track project alongside tunes recorded by Genesis, Tina Turner, The Stranglers and Television.
Due May 19, the release of "Phantomime" will coincide with Ghost's first live dates of the year, beginning with a May/June European run of festival and headline dates including appearances at Primavera Sound 2023 where the band will share a bill with Blur, Depeche Mode, Halsey and Kendrick Lamar, among others, and Sweden Rock Festival 2023, where Ghost will be one of four headliners alongside Def Leppard, Iron Maiden and Motley Crue.
"Phantomime" follows Ghost's 2022 album, "Impera", which delivered a career high for the band when it debuted at No. 2 on the US Billboard 200 upon its release last spring; the project won the inaugural Favorite Rock Album category at the 2022 American Music Awards last fall and was recently honored with a Grammis Award in the band's native Sweden.
Stream Ghost's version of "Phantom Of The Opera" here.
Make Them Suffer Premiere 'Ghost Of Me' Video
Post-Punk Supergroup Ghost Work Ink Deal For Sophomore Album
Ghost Win Swedish Grammis Award For 'Impera'
Depeche Mode Deliver 'Ghosts Again (Remixes)'
Foo Fighters Share New Song 'Under You' And Announce Streaming Event- Ghost Share Cover Of Iron Maiden Classic- more
Corey Taylor Goes 'Beyond' With New Video and Reveals Album Details- Guns N' Roses Lead Music Midtown Lineup- more
Chase Rice Launches 10-Part Online Documentary Series- Morgan Wade Announces New Album 'Psychopath'- more
Ed Sheeran On His Bond with Taylor Swift and Harry Styles- Post Malone Announces New Album And Tour- more
Root 66: Ian Jones- Arkansauce- Steve Dawson- The Petersens
Duff McKagan - This is the Song
Sites and Sounds: Belize Songwriter Festival
RockPile: American Jetset- Blak29- And More
Stephen Stills - Live at Berkeley 1971
Live Nation Expand Concert Week To Include Festival Tickets
Eric Clapton Shares Classic 'Knockin' On Heavens Door' Performance
The Used 'Giving Up' With New Single
The Hold Steady Announce New Live Dates
Foo Fighters Share New Song 'Under You' And Announce Streaming Event
Ghost Share Cover Of Iron Maiden Classic
Tesla Detail 'Full Throttle' Live Album
Singled Out: Growers' 17 Cigarettes