Ghost Share Cover Of Iron Maiden Classic

Bruce Henne | 05-17-2023

(hennemusic) Ghost is streaming a version of the 1980 Iron Maiden classic, "Phantom Of The Opera", as the latest preview to the forthcoming covers EP "Phantomime."

Originally issued as part of Iron Maiden's self-titled debut album, the 2023 version sees Ghost update the song for the five-track project alongside tunes recorded by Genesis, Tina Turner, The Stranglers and Television.

Due May 19, the release of "Phantomime" will coincide with Ghost's first live dates of the year, beginning with a May/June European run of festival and headline dates including appearances at Primavera Sound 2023 where the band will share a bill with Blur, Depeche Mode, Halsey and Kendrick Lamar, among others, and Sweden Rock Festival 2023, where Ghost will be one of four headliners alongside Def Leppard, Iron Maiden and Motley Crue.

"Phantomime" follows Ghost's 2022 album, "Impera", which delivered a career high for the band when it debuted at No. 2 on the US Billboard 200 upon its release last spring; the project won the inaugural Favorite Rock Album category at the 2022 American Music Awards last fall and was recently honored with a Grammis Award in the band's native Sweden.

Stream Ghost's version of "Phantom Of The Opera" here.

