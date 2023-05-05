Ghost Win Swedish Grammis Award For 'Impera'

(hennemusic) Ghost won the "Best Hard Rock/Metal" category at the Swedish Grammis Awards on May 3 at Annexet in Stockholm. The band was honored for their 2022 album, "Impera", ahead of fellow nominees Amon Amarth ("The Greatest Heathen Army"), Arch Enemy ("Deceivers"), The Halo Effect ("Days Of The Lost"), and Watain ("The Agony & Ecstasy Of Watain").
"For some reason I thought this would happen earlier in the evening," Ghost leader Tobias Forge said while accepting the award (translated from Swedish). "When I realized it would happen a bit later... as you know, it takes a lot of teamwork to make a record, everything from getting the record together sonically to getting it out in physical form. I've worked with a lot of people and halfway through this evening, I realized we haven't been mentioned yet, our category hasn't been mentioned! I'm gonna be way too drunk!'"
"Impera" topped the Swedish charts last year to deliver Ghost a fourth straight No. 1 album in its homeland, joining 2013's "Infestissumam", 2015's "Meliora", and 2018's "Prequelle."
The Swedish rockers will release a covers EP, "Phantomime", on May 18; the five-track project - which features songs originally recorded by Iron Maiden, Genesis, Tina Turner, The Stranglers and Television - will arrive in sync with Ghost's first live dates of the year.
Watch video of Ghost's acceptance speech and stream the video of "Call Me Little Sunshine" from "Impera" here.
