Ghost's Impera Had Largest Sales Week Of Any Album Early This Year (2022 In Review)

Ghost's Impera Had Largest Sales Week Of Any Album Early This Year was a top 22 story from March 2022: Ghost enjoyed a very big first week for their new album, "Impera", which had the largest sales week of any album this year (with almost 70,000 copies sold), according to Billboard.
"Impera" debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 which includes streaming, but topped the Current Rock Album, Current Hard Music Album, Vinyl Album and Digital Albums charts.
Internationally, the album debuted at No. 1 in Sweden, Germany and Finland, landed in the top 5 in the UK (#2), Netherlands (#2), Belgium (#2), Canada (#3), Australia (#3), France (#5), Ireland (#5), and more.
