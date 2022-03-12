Ghost's Live From The Ministry Event Streaming Online

(hennemusic) Ghost hosted a livestreamed performance to launch their new album, "Impera", on March 10, the day before the project's release, which can now be streamed online.
Billed as a record release ritual "Live From The Ministry", the event saw the band perform four songs from the record, including "Kaisarion", "Call Me Little Sunshine", the lead single "Hunter's Moon", and "Spillways."
Produced by Klas Åhlund - who also oversaw 2015's "Meliora" - "Impera' marks the follow-up to Ghost's 2018 record, "Prequelle", which topped the charts in their native Sweden while reaching No. 3 on the US Billboard 200.
Ghost wrapped up a co-headlining US tour with Volbeat last week; the group will begin a series of UK shows next month before heading to Europe for more live dates. Watch the event video here.
