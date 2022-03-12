.

Ghost's Live From The Ministry Event Streaming Online

Bruce Henne | 03-12-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Ghost Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski
Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

(hennemusic) Ghost hosted a livestreamed performance to launch their new album, "Impera", on March 10, the day before the project's release, which can now be streamed online.

Billed as a record release ritual "Live From The Ministry", the event saw the band perform four songs from the record, including "Kaisarion", "Call Me Little Sunshine", the lead single "Hunter's Moon", and "Spillways."

Produced by Klas Åhlund - who also oversaw 2015's "Meliora" - "Impera' marks the follow-up to Ghost's 2018 record, "Prequelle", which topped the charts in their native Sweden while reaching No. 3 on the US Billboard 200.

Ghost wrapped up a co-headlining US tour with Volbeat last week; the group will begin a series of UK shows next month before heading to Europe for more live dates. Watch the event video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories
Ghost's Live From The Ministry Event Streaming Online

Poets of the Fall Announce New Album 'Ghostlight'

Ghost Launching New Album With NASCAR Sponsorship

Ghost Announce Live From The Ministry Streaming Event

Ghost Premiere 'Twenties' Lyric Video

News > Ghost

advertisement
Day In Rock

Rolling Stones Tease Tour Announcement- Rush Release YYZ Video From Moving Pictures 40th Anniversary Reissue- Ghost- more

KISS Stars Peter Criss and Ace Frehley To Reunite- Imagine Dragons Stream 'Bones'- Rush Offshoot Envy Of None- more

Red Hot Chili Peppers, NIN, Slipknot, KISS Lead Louder Than Life Lineup- Midtown Reunite- My Chemical Romance Expand Reunion Tour- more

Sergio Vega Confirms Departure From Deftones- Ghost Launching New Album With NASCAR Sponsorship- Metallica- more

advertisement
Reviews

Slash Week: Slash Caught In The Act In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Ghost Live In Chicago

Slash Week: Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators Rock Chicago

International Women's Day 2022

Slash Week: Slash feat. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators - 4