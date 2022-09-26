Ghost's Papa Emeritus IV Throws Out First Pitch At White Sox Game

(hennemusic) Ghost frontman Papa Emeritus IV threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Chicago White Sox Major League Baseball home game on September 22nd.

The appearance was first previewed with the singer sharing the news on social media alongside an image of himself in full stage gear as part of a mockup of a baseball card.

"We wish to inform you that it's 1, 2, 3 strikes you're out at the old ball game!" posted Papa IV ahead of the Sox' game against the Cleveland Guardians. "Papa Emeritus IV will be throwing the ceremonial first pitch at the Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians game on Thursday, September 22 at Guaranteed Rate Field."

Papa took the mound before delivering a pitch to White Sox All-Star closer Liam Hendriks.

The night before the MLB appearance, Ghost performed in Peoria, IL as part of their North American tour in support of their latest album, "Impera"; the series wrapped up on September 23 in Green Bay, WI.

