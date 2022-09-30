.

glimmers Announce Southwest Dreaming Tour

09-30-2022

glimmers Tour poster
Tour poster

(Big Picture Media) Atlanta rockers glimmers have announced their Southwest Dreaming Tour. The tour will kick off with a hometown show in Atlanta, GA at Vinyl on November 11th, where they'll be opening for The Dangerous Summer.

After that, they'll be visiting over 10 cities across the southwest including stops in Dallas, TX, Los Angeles, CA, San Diego, CA and Las Vegas, NV before wrapping up in Nashville, TN at The Cobra on December 11th.

This announcement comes off the heels of the release of the band's latest single, "Dreaming," out now via Common Ground Collective. "Dreaming" continues to build on the band's new era as the track reflects on the feeling of liking the fantasy that you have in your head of someone as opposed to who they actually are in real life. Watch the lyric video for "Dreaming" now HERE.

November 11th - Atlanta, GA - Vinyl *
November 25th - New Orleans, LA - Banks Street Bar
November 26th - Dallas, TX - Cheapsteaks
November 28th - Prescott, AZ - The Den
November 29th - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar
November 30th - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction
December 3rd - Los Angeles, CA - The Shed
December 7th - Las Vegas, NV - Artifice
December 8th - Flagstaff, AZ - The Hive
December 9th - Albuquerque, NM - Moonlight Lounge
December 10th - Tulsa, OK - Foolish Things
December 11th - Nashville, TN - The Cobra
*Opening for The Dangerous Summer

Related Stories


glimmers Announce Southwest Dreaming Tour

glimmers Share Duet With Nick Pena of lostbody

glimmers Music and Merch

News > glimmers

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article
advertisement
Day In Rock

Sammy Hagar Approached To Do A Van Halen Residency- Muse and Evanescence Tour- Iron Maiden- Bruce Springsteen- more

Rush Stars Reunite- Wolfgang Van Halen- Pink Floyd- Paramore- Corey Taylor- Godsmack- Judas Priest- more

Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back Trailer Released- Black Sabbath Legend Animated For Tony Iommi SG Special Launch- Motley Crue- more

advertisement
Reviews

The Pixies - Doggerel

Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown - Shake the Roots

Hot In The City: The Who To Rock Phoenix

Live: The Killers Rock Chicago

Creedence Clearwater Revival - Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall

Latest News

Sammy Hagar Approached To Do A Van Halen Residency

Skid Row Premiere Time Bomb Video

Fitz and The Tantrums Announce Album With 'Moneymaker' Single

Candlemass Deliver 'Sweet Evil Sun' Video

New Rock Opera Staring Into Nothing? Coming

glimmers Announce Southwest Dreaming Tour

Surf Curse Release New Single 'Arrows'

Singled Out: Rachel McIntyre Smith's First Love