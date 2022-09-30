glimmers Announce Southwest Dreaming Tour

(Big Picture Media) Atlanta rockers glimmers have announced their Southwest Dreaming Tour. The tour will kick off with a hometown show in Atlanta, GA at Vinyl on November 11th, where they'll be opening for The Dangerous Summer.

After that, they'll be visiting over 10 cities across the southwest including stops in Dallas, TX, Los Angeles, CA, San Diego, CA and Las Vegas, NV before wrapping up in Nashville, TN at The Cobra on December 11th.

This announcement comes off the heels of the release of the band's latest single, "Dreaming," out now via Common Ground Collective. "Dreaming" continues to build on the band's new era as the track reflects on the feeling of liking the fantasy that you have in your head of someone as opposed to who they actually are in real life. Watch the lyric video for "Dreaming" now HERE.

November 11th - Atlanta, GA - Vinyl *

November 25th - New Orleans, LA - Banks Street Bar

November 26th - Dallas, TX - Cheapsteaks

November 28th - Prescott, AZ - The Den

November 29th - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar

November 30th - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction

December 3rd - Los Angeles, CA - The Shed

December 7th - Las Vegas, NV - Artifice

December 8th - Flagstaff, AZ - The Hive

December 9th - Albuquerque, NM - Moonlight Lounge

December 10th - Tulsa, OK - Foolish Things

December 11th - Nashville, TN - The Cobra

*Opening for The Dangerous Summer

