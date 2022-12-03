God Dethroned Deliver Asmodevs Video

Dutch rockers God Dethroned have released a music video for their brand new single, "Asmodevs". The clip was filmed and directed by guitarist Dave Meester.

Frontman Henri Sattler had this to say about the song, "'Asmodevs' is one of the oldest demons known to mankind. He appears in ancient scriptures as the prince of demons and hell.

"The song itself is very much composed as a single. Short but sweet, with all the typical God Dethroned ingredients. Epic tunes combined with sheer brutality." Watch the video below:

