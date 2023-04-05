Gov't Mule Share 'Dreaming Out Loud' First Single From New Album

Album art

() Gov't Mule has announced their new studio album, Peace...Like A River, will be released this summer and has shared the first single "Dreaming Out Loud," featuring Ivan Neville and Ruthie Foster.



Peace...Like A River, the band's 12th studio album and follow-up to their chart-topping, Grammy-nominated blues album, Heavy Load Blues, will be released on June 16th, 2023, via Fantasy Records. The 12-song rock collection also features guest appearances from Billy Bob Thornton, Celisse, and Billy F Gibbons, the latter of whom performed with Haynes this past Sunday night at the CMT Music Awards for an incredible tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd. Peace...Like A River is available to pre-order and pre-save on DSPs here. Each digital pre-save will include an instant download of "Dreaming Out Loud." In addition, the Peace...Like A River Deluxe Edition (available on CD only) includes the original 12-track album plus the special 5-track Time Of The Signs Bonus EP, which features four brand-new, unreleased tracks and an alternate version of the album track "The River Only Flows One Way," with Warren taking lead vocals.



"Peace...Like A River is very ambitious from a musical arrangement standpoint in the way that a lot of the songs take twists and turns that is not common in today's pop music world," shared Haynes. "At the same time, it's very much a song record and covers a lot of ground, stylistically speaking. Song for song maybe my favorite one."



The tracks on Peace...Like A River explore the many sides of Gov't Mule and bring together all the qualities that have earned the four-piece¾Haynes [guitar, vocals], Matt Abts [drums], Danny Louis [keyboards, guitar, and backing vocals], and Jorgen Carlsson [bass] - the beloved stature they enjoy today. Concise songcraft coexists seamlessly with the band's trademark instrumental journeys. Songs longer than pop convention are somehow still compact: they're explorative but never meandering; the tunes are at once both wide-ranging and tightly focused. Thematically, the new album explores the seismic changes the world has gone through over the past few years. Influenced both in his songwriting and playing by what Haynes calls "the golden era of rock, soul, jazz and blues," Gov't Mule combines the best and most enduring qualities from all those musical strains to create a timeless piece of art on Peace...Like A River that could have easily been released during rock 'n roll's classic 70's classic.



Peace...Like A River was recorded during the same sessions as Heavy Load Blues at The Power Station New England with co-producer John Paterno (Elvis Costello, Bonnie Raitt, Los Lobos) alongside Haynes. The albums, however, were created in different rooms, with no shared gear or instruments, keeping the two concurrent projects with their own unique identity and character.



One distinguishing difference on Peace...Like A River is the presence of talented friends in important guest roles. Billy F Gibbons' trademark vocals underscore the tasty ZZ Top textures that inform the humor infused "Shake Our Way Out," while Billy Bob Thornton adds his distinctive vocals to "The River Only Flows One Way." For introductory track "Dreaming Out Loud," Haynes wanted a Sly and the Family Stone vocal style where different singers take different sections of the song, so he called upon previous collaborators blues great Ruthie Foster, whose backing vocals graced Mule's 2006 album High & Mighty, and longtime friend, New Orleans soul legend, Ivan Neville. Lastly, rising soul artist Celisse adds her incredible vocals to "Just Across The River." Full track list is below.



Gov't Mule will be out on the road this year in support of Peace...Like A River. First up, the band heads out on a 10-date spring headlining tour, which kicks off May 5th in New Orleans during Jazz Fest, stops at The Ryman in Nashville on May 12th and wraps in Haynes' hometown of Asheville, NC with back-to-back shows at Salvage Station's Outdoor Stage on May 19th and 20th. Then, this summer, Gov't Mule is bringing back their extremely rare Pink Floyd tribute Dark Side of the Mule tour for a 12-date summer amphitheater run that includes a stop at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre on August 7th. The Dark Side of the Mule Tour, produced by Live Nation, will feature a full Gov't Mule set leading into DSOTM, as well as special guest Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening, and will mark the final time Mule will perform the acclaimed set, which first debuted in 2008 and has only been performed live 10 times in total. Additionally, Gov't Mule will perform select dates with The Avett Brothers and on Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival Tour this summer as well as various festival appearances. The band's New Year's Run from last year has also been rescheduled for December 29th in Philadelphia and December 30th and 31st in New York City. See below for full list of upcoming tour dates and visit www.mule.net for ticketing details and to purchase.



Peace...Like A River Track Listing:

Same As It Ever Was

Shake Our Way Out (ft. Billy Gibbons)

Made My Peace

Peace I Need

Your Only Friend

Dreaming Out Loud (ft. Ivan Neville and Ruthie Foster)

Head Full Of Thunder

The River Only Flows One way (ft. Billy Bob Thornton)

After The Storm

Just Across The River (ft. Celisse Henderson)

Long Time Coming

Gone Too Long



Deluxe edition (CD Only) - Time Of The Signs EP track list:

Stumblebum

Under The Tent

Time Stands Still

Blue, Blue Wind

The River Only Flows One Way (WH vocals)

GOV'T MULE TOUR DATES 2023

*New dates in bold



May 5 - New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater ^

May 6 - Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival ~

May 7 - Evansville, IN @ Victory Theatre

May 9 - Cleveland, OH @ TempleLive Cleveland

May 11 - Ashland, KY @ Paramount Arts Center

May 12 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

May 14 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

May 16 - Macon, GA @ Macon City Auditorium

May 18 - Augusta, GA @ Miller Theater

May 19 - Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station - Outdoor Stage **

May 20 - Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station - Outdoor Stage ^^

June 16 - Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater +

June 20 - Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center Theater +

June 22 - Cedar Rapids, IA @ Alliant Energy Power House +

July 22 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena *#

July 23 - Patchogue, NY @ Great South Bay Music Festival ~*

July 29 - Bethel, NY @ Beth Woods Center for the Arts %

July 30 - Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater %

August 2 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *

August 3 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center *

August 4 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

August 7 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

August 9 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *

August 11 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *

August 12 - Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park *

August 13 - Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center %

August 15 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater *

August 17 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *

August 18 - Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *

August 19 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *

August 20 - Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap *

October 15 - Columbus, GA @ RushSouth Fest ~

December 29 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

December 30 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

December 31 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre



^ with special guests George Porter Jr. & Runnin' Pardners

** with special guest Neil Francis

^^ with special guest Maggie Rose

~ festival appearance

+ with The Avett Brothers

% Outlaw Music Festival dates

* Dark Side of the Mule dates

# non-Live Nation date

