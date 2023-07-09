Guardrail Stream New Album 'Content'

(BPM) Chicago diet punk band Guardrail is excited to share Content, out now via Open Your Ears Records. Featuring recent singles "Silhouette" and "Joke's On Me", Content shows an evolution to the band's sound and writing style.



The band shares: "We spent the last EP and singles dialing in our sound, so with this album we had the breathing room to dive into our style, fine-tune, and explore further.

"While there's plenty of 'classic Guardrail' songs, we also have a lot of firsts. Our first acoustic song, our first song with Alyssa taking over lead vocal duty, our first love song, and our first release where every member heavily contributed to the writing process. It's super eclectic but it all sounds like Guardrail."

