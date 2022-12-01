Guns N' Roses Announce First Performance Of 2023

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses will headline the BST Hyde Park concert series for the very first time on Friday, June 30. "London!," says the band. "Announcing our first show of 2023, see you in Hyde Park."
The British Summer Time Hyde Park (BST Hyde Park) is a series of concerts held annually across multiple weekends at the UK venue; confirmed to date so far for the 2023 edition are performances by Pink, Take That, Blackpink, Billy Joel, and two shows by Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band.
Guns N' Roses recently released a series of expanded reissues of their "Use Your Illusion" albums, including Super Deluxe Edition box set package. Get ticket details here
