.

Guns N' Roses Announce First Performance Of 2023

Bruce Henne | December 01, 2022

Guns N' Roses Announce First Performance Of 2023
Event poster

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses will headline the BST Hyde Park concert series for the very first time on Friday, June 30. "London!," says the band. "Announcing our first show of 2023, see you in Hyde Park."

The British Summer Time Hyde Park (BST Hyde Park) is a series of concerts held annually across multiple weekends at the UK venue; confirmed to date so far for the 2023 edition are performances by Pink, Take That, Blackpink, Billy Joel, and two shows by Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band.

Guns N' Roses recently released a series of expanded reissues of their "Use Your Illusion" albums, including Super Deluxe Edition box set package. Get ticket details here

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Guns N' Roses Announce First Performance Of 2023

Blake Shelton, Eagles and Guns N' Roses Stars Cover Tom Petty Classic

Duff McKagan Recalls Flying High Over Soundgarden

Guns N' Roses Stream Super Deluxe Edition Of 'Use Your Illusion' Box Set

Guns N' Roses Revisit 'November Rain' With 50-Piece Orchestra

Guns N' Roses Music and Merch

News > Guns N' Roses

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article
advertisement
Day In Rock

Guns N' Roses Announce First Performance Of 2023- Rare 1972 David Bowie TV Performance- Motorhead Expand 'Bad Magic'- more

Fleetwood Mac Icon Christine McVie Dead At 79- Rolling Stones 50th Anniversary Tour Album GRRR Live! Coming- more

Def Leppard And Motley Crue Announce Two U.S. Concerts- Taproot To Reunite At Blue Ridge Rock Festival- Crobot Robbed- more

Blake Shelton, Eagles and Guns N' Roses Stars Cover Tom Petty Classic- Metallica Surprise Release New Song and Announce Album and World Tour- more

advertisement
Reviews

Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition Part 1 - Bowie- Beatles- Allman- More

Spoiler NYC - Banned in 38 States

Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Dave Mason

On The Record: Night Crickets- Drowning Pool- Slinky Vagabond

Latest News

Guns N' Roses Announce First Performance Of 2023

Rare 1972 David Bowie TV Performance Goes Online

Motorhead Expand 'Bad Magic' For Reissue

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Perform Raising Sand Track On CMT Crossroads

ZZ Top Share Video For Raw Version Of 'Thunderbird'

George Lynch and Jeff Pilson Share New Christmas Song

Jerry Cantrell Shares Live 'Prism Of Doubt' Video

Singled Out: Jeremy Edge Project's Move On