Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Addresses Health Issues

Video still

Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose took to social media to update fans on his health following the band's last minute cancelation of their concert at Glasgow Green in Scotland on Tuesday (July 5th).

Rose shared the following message, "I'd like to thank everyone 4 their well wishes! It's greatly appreciated! We apologize 4 the inconvenience of postponing Glasgow.

"I've been following Dr's orders, getting rest, working w/a vocal coach n' sorting out r sound issues. Seems good so far. Thanks again 4 everyone's concern!

"At the end of the day it's about giving u the fans the best of rselves n' the best time we can give u n' that's all I, the band n' crew r focused on. See u in Munich!!"

The band said at the time of the cancelation on Monday, "Sadly, due to illness and medical advice, GN'R will not be able to perform in Glasgow, tomorrow 5-July-2022.

"We are working on rescheduling options for this show so please hold onto your tickets and wait for a further update. We appreciate your understanding and patience."

