Guns N' Roses Cancel Glasgow Show Due To Illness

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses have cancelled a July 5 concert in Glasgow, UK "due to illness." The band took to social media to update fans on the status of the planned show at Glasgow Green.
"Sadly, due to illness and medical advice, GN'R will not be able to perform in Glasgow, tomorrow 5-July-2022," advised the group in the social media post.
"We are working on rescheduling options for this show so please hold onto your tickets and wait for a further update. We appreciate your understanding and patience." Read more here.
