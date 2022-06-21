.

Guns N' Roses Performs 2022 Tour Debut Of 'Don't Cry'

Bruce Henne | 06-21-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Guns N' Roses Tour poster
Tour poster

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses performed the 2022 tour debut of their 1991 hit, "Don't Cry", during a June 15 concert in Stavanger, Norway, and fan-filmed video from the event has surfaced online.

According to setlist.fm, the concert featured the first appearance in group's set this year of the song, which has the distinction of being on both the "Use Your Illusion I" and "Use Your Illusion II" albums.

Issued as the lead single from "Use Your Illusion I", the tune was a Top 5 hit in several European countries and Top 10 in more than a dozen locations around the world, while both projects sold more than 7 million copies each in the US alone.

Guns N' Roses launched their current European tour in Lisbon, Portugal on June 4, with dates wrapping up in Hanover, Germany on July 15. Watch video of the Norway performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories
Guns N' Roses Story of Their Songs TV Special Coming

Guns N' Roses, Sex Pistols, Duran Duran Supergroup Album Being Reissued

Axl Rose Does Surprise Performance With Carrie Underwood

Thor Pushes Guns N' Roses' 'Sweet Child Of Mine' To Top Of Rock Chart

Guns N' Roses Announce South American Tour

News > Guns N' Roses

advertisement
Day In Rock

The Mars Volta Share First New Music In A Decade- Judas Priest Tap Queensryche For North American Tour- Megadeth- more

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters To Rock Late Night TV- Rolling Stones Update Tour Schedule- Motorhead Legend Lemmy- more

Bruce Springsteen Jams With Paul McCartney In New Jersey- Def Leppard Share Video Recap Of Stadium Tour Kick Off- more

Motley Crue Replace Injured Tommy Lee At Stadium Tour Opener- Led Zeppelin, Nirvana Stars Added To Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts- more

advertisement
Reviews

Hot In The City: Early Summer Concerts in Arizona

Classics: David Bowie's The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars

May Erlewine - Tiny Beautiful Things

Everclear - World of Noise 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition

Sites and Sounds: Missouri's Summer of Music

Latest News

Judas Priest Tap Queensryche For North American Tour

Dave Stewart And Amy Lee Team Up For 'Love Hurts'

Shinedown Launch Planet Zero Observer App

Manchester Orchestra Announce Fall Tour And Share Live Video

The Lumineers Rock The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

For The Fallen Dreams Premiere What If Video

Immerser Shares 'Blame' With New Video

Singled Out: i.O. Underground's Wall