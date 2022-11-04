Guns N' Roses Revisit 'November Rain' With 50-Piece Orchestra

Box set cover art Box set cover art

Guns N' Roses have shared a brand new rendition of their classic Use Your Illusion epic ballad "November Rain", where they are joined by a 50-piece orchestra.

The band will be releasing their brand new "Use Your Illusion I & II" box set next Friday, November 11th that will include 63 previously unreleased tracks and 97 songs total.

The new version of "November Rain" was arranged and conducted Christopher Lennertz. Steven Wilson, who remixed the track, has said of this new rendition, "My mix of a fully orchestrated version of the @gunsnroses evergreen November Rain appears on the just announced 30th anniversary reissue of Use Your Illusion.

"The new 2022 version is the same performance as the original, and mixed faithfully to the established version, but with newly recorded orchestration replacing the sampled sounds used at the time." Check it out below:

Related Stories

Matt Sorum Reunites With Guns N' Roses Bandmates For 'Judgement Day'

Guns N' Roses Stream 1992 Performance Of Double Talkin' Jive

Guns N' Roses Have New Stuff Coming Says Slash

Guns N' Roses Share Classic Club Performance Of 'You Could Be Mine'

News > Guns N' Roses