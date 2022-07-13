Guns N' Roses Share Live 'Sweet Child Of Mine' Video

Video still

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses are streaming video of their performance of their classic hit song, "Sweet Child O' Mine", from a June 28th concert in Dublin, Ireland.

The event at the city's Marlay Park is part of the band's current European tour, which opened in Lisbon, Portugal on June 4 and will wrap up in Hanover, Germany on July 15.

The third track issued from Guns N' Roses' debut, "Appetite For Destruction", remains the group's only US No. 1 single and one of six US Top 10 hits.

Earlier this year, the song topped the US Hot Hard Rock Songs chart following its inclusion in a trailer for the newly-released movie "Thor: Love And Thunder."

The feat delivered Guns N' Roses their first No. 1 on the Hot Hard Rock Songs list since it was launched in 2020; they previously scored a pair of Top 5 tracks last year with "Hard Skool" and "Absurd."

Stream video of the performance here.

