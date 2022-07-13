Guns N' Roses Share Live 'Sweet Child Of Mine' Video

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses are streaming video of their performance of their classic hit song, "Sweet Child O' Mine", from a June 28th concert in Dublin, Ireland.
The event at the city's Marlay Park is part of the band's current European tour, which opened in Lisbon, Portugal on June 4 and will wrap up in Hanover, Germany on July 15.
The third track issued from Guns N' Roses' debut, "Appetite For Destruction", remains the group's only US No. 1 single and one of six US Top 10 hits.
Earlier this year, the song topped the US Hot Hard Rock Songs chart following its inclusion in a trailer for the newly-released movie "Thor: Love And Thunder."
The feat delivered Guns N' Roses their first No. 1 on the Hot Hard Rock Songs list since it was launched in 2020; they previously scored a pair of Top 5 tracks last year with "Hard Skool" and "Absurd."
Stream video of the performance here.
Guns N' Roses, Sex Pistols, Duran Duran Supergroup Album Being Reissued
Axl Rose Does Surprise Performance With Carrie Underwood
Thor Pushes Guns N' Roses' 'Sweet Child Of Mine' To Top Of Rock Chart
Guns N' Roses Announce South American Tour
Bruce Springsteen US Tour- Five Finger Death Punch Team With Iron Maiden- Def Leppard Become Hard Rock Billionaires- more
Ronnie James Dio Wrote 'Holy Diver' For Black Sabbath- Nita Strauss Apparently Leaves Alice Cooper Band- Journey- more
David Lee Roth Shares New Song 'Pointing At The Moon'- Armor For Sleep Release First New Song In 15 Years- more
Carlos Santana Postpones More Dates To 'Recuperate Fully'- Iron Maiden Forced To Cancel Concert Due To Dangerous Weather- more
Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Addresses Health Issues- The Gaslight Anthem Share Video From Surprise Comeback Show- more
Caught In The Act: Blues On The Fox Festival- Buddy Guy and more
On The Record: Creedence Clearwater Revival
Caught In The Act: Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire Live In Ill
Box Sets: Dio - Holy Diver (Super Deluxe Edition)
By Land, By Sea, The Zombies Are Coming!
Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band Announce US Tour
Mastodon Go Cinematic For More Than I Could Chew Video
Maneskin To Play SiriusXM Small Stage Series Concert
Keith Urban Adds Tyler Hubbard To The Speed Of Now World Tour
Puscifer Add Fall Leg To Existential Reckoning Tour
Joe Elliott Performs Def Leppard Classic With Billy Joel
Oceans Of Slumber Cover 'House Of The Rising Sun'
Guns N' Roses Share Live 'Sweet Child Of Mine' Video