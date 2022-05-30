Guns N' Roses Story of Their Songs TV Special Coming

Reelz have announced that the special program "Guns N' Roses: Story of Their Songs" will premiere on the television network on Sunday, June 12th at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT as part of their June programming.

They sent over the following synopsis: With more than 80 million albums sold worldwide and more than $700 million in concert ticket sales Guns N' Roses lit up the world of rock music with an unflinching run of hit songs enroute to becoming one of the most popular bands in rock history.

These are the inside stories of six hits that sent them soaring from their breakthrough single "Welcome To The Jungle" with its controversial music video that initially proved too edgy for MTV to the global smash "Sweet Child O' Mine" that gave them their first and only Billboard number one.

Those close to the band including publicist Arlett Vereecke and friend and photographer Marc Canter share their memories of the Guns N' Roses journey from obscurity on the Sunset Strip to becoming the hottest rock band on the planet in the late 1980s.

Founding Guns N' Roses band member Tracii Guns reveals how the band got its name and the story behind why he left the group after only a few weeks.

Members of the band's production team including mixers Steve Thompson and Michael Barbiero recall recording the iconic tracks while music video director Nigel Dick reveals what went on behind the scenes during the filming some of their most famous videos including wild shoot for "Paradise City" to the intimate "Patience".

Along their journey Guns N' Roses survived fallouts, concert riots and drug addictions to release some of their greatest songs in the early 1990s including "Don't Cry" and the epic nine-minute ballad "November Rain". Story of Their Songs is produced by ViacomCBS International Studios UK.

