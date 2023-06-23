Guns N' Roses In The Recording Studio In Norway

Social media capture

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses has shared a photo from a recording studio in Oslo, Norway that confirms the band is actively working on a new project. The picture - which shows Axl Rose and Slash joined by two staff members at Urban Sound Studios in Oslo, Norway - surfaced on the company's Instagram account on June 22, the day after the group performed at the Tons Of Rock festival in the Norwegian capital.

"We got to hang out with these 2 rock legends in the studio today. Really cool guys!," the caption reads. "The band wanted a nice studio with a variety of speakers and headphones to listen to new mixes before they head for Glastonbury. It sounds awesome!"

As no further details were provided with the photo, it remains unknown exactly what the Guns N' Roses duo was reviewing during the studio visit and whether the session involved mixes of new material or, possibly, something else.

Guns N' Roses released the "Hard Skool" EP in early 2022; the project included the tile track and the standalone single, "Absurd", with the origins of both songs dating back to recording sessions for the group's "Chinese Democracy" album.

In sync with the EP, Slash confirmed the band was working on re-recording more outtakes from the 2008 set and suggested that the material was likely to surface in portions ahead of a full new studio album.

Read what Slash said at the time and view the new studio photo from Oslo here.

Related Stories

Why Guns N' Roses Icon Steven Adler Loves Music Festivals

Duff McKagan Shares First Song From New Album Lighthouse

Guns N' Roses Perform Rare Tracks At 2023 Tour Launch

Guns N' Roses Tap Carrie Underwood, The Pretenders, More For Tour

More Guns N' Roses News