Guns N' Roses Insider Says New Single Coming 'Any Day Now'

Tour poster

Guns N' Roses will reportedly release a brand new single "any day now", a person in their camp revealed during the Paris stop of the band's current European tour.

Long-time Stage tech Tom Mayhue is said to have made the comment while discussing his long tenure with the band to a group of people at the Paris concert, according to Loudwire.

Mayhue revealed that the band plans to record new music following their current European and upcoming North American tour leg that will wrap up in October .

"So I've been with the band forever, we're just getting ready to finish up this portion of our Guns N' Roses European tour," Mayhue said. "And I know that the band's gonna start working on new music, they've got a bunch of stuff recorded already.

"So there will be new Guns N' Roses music very soon. In fact, I think they're trying to get a single out any day now, so you may hear something very, very soon."

He said of the new music, "It sounds great. It's a lot more kind of 'Appetite' orientated. They had a lot of songs. When the band went in originally and recorded 'Appetite For Destruction', I think they recorded, like, 29 songs. So there's a bunch of other music that was left over that didn't make the first record. I think there's only 11 songs on the first record."

