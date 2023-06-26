.

Guns N' Roses Joined By Dave Grohl At Glastonbury Festival

Bruce Henne | 06-26-2023

Guns N' Roses News Video still June 26, 2023
Video still

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses were joined by Dave Grohl during their headlining set at the UK's Glastonbury Festival on June 24, and the BBC is sharing broadcast video from the event.

Grohl arrived on the Pyramid Stage Saturday night to team up with the Los Angeles band for their show-closing finale of "Paradise City", a day after the Foo Fighters rocked a surprise appearance at the festival.

Two days before GNR's show, they were spotted in a Norway recording studio where Axl Rose and Slash were reportedly reviewing "new mixes" of some unconfirmed material.

The 2023 edition of Glastonbury featured headline sets on the main stage by Arctic Monkeys, GNR and Elton John over the weekend.

Guns N' Roses will continue their world tour with shows this week in Glasgow and Hyde Park in London.

Watch Grohl and GNR rock "Paradise City" at Glastonbury here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
