(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses were joined by Dave Grohl during their headlining set at the UK's Glastonbury Festival on June 24, and the BBC is sharing broadcast video from the event.
Grohl arrived on the Pyramid Stage Saturday night to team up with the Los Angeles band for their show-closing finale of "Paradise City", a day after the Foo Fighters rocked a surprise appearance at the festival.
Two days before GNR's show, they were spotted in a Norway recording studio where Axl Rose and Slash were reportedly reviewing "new mixes" of some unconfirmed material.
The 2023 edition of Glastonbury featured headline sets on the main stage by Arctic Monkeys, GNR and Elton John over the weekend.
Guns N' Roses will continue their world tour with shows this week in Glasgow and Hyde Park in London.
Watch Grohl and GNR rock "Paradise City" at Glastonbury here.
Guns N' Roses In The Recording Studio In Norway
Why Guns N' Roses Icon Steven Adler Loves Music Festivals
Duff McKagan Shares First Song From New Album Lighthouse
Guns N' Roses Perform Rare Tracks At 2023 Tour Launch
Guns N' Roses Joined By Dave Grohl At Glastonbury Festival- Falling In Reverse Give Papa Roach's 'Last Resort' A Makeover- more
Foo Fighters Play Surprise Set At Glastonbury Festival- Slipknot 'Live at MSG' Set For Vinyl Release- more
Elle King And Diplo Share 'Without You' Video- Morgan Wallen Foundation Donates $100k To Chicago’s Bessemer Park- more.
Motorhead - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival '07
Caught In The Act: 3 Doors Down and Candlebox Live 2023
Elvis is Everywhere! The Tupelo Elvis Festival
Desiree Dorion - That's How I Know
Guns N' Roses Joined By Dave Grohl At Glastonbury Festival
Falling In Reverse Give Papa Roach's 'Last Resort' A Makeover
Eric Clapton Streams 'Crossroads' From The Definitive 24 Nights box set
Def Leppard Share Latest World Tour Video Update From Europe
Queen's Brian May Shares 2nd Star Fleet Project Video Series Episode
Train Share Visualizer Video For 'I Know' ft. Tenille Townes & Bryce Vine
U.D.O. Share 'Forever Free' Lyric Video
Singled Out: Salim Nourallah's You Are Beautiful