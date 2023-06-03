Guns N' Roses Perform Rare Tracks At 2023 Tour Launch

Tour poster

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses performed a number of rare tracks during the launch of their 2023 world tour in Abu Dhabi on June 1, and fan-filmed video from the event is streaming online.

The show at the city's Etihad Arena saw the band deliver "Bad Obsession" from "Use Your Illusion I" for the first time since 1993, according to setlist.fm

the first appearance since 1992 of the "Use Your Illusion II" song "Pretty Tied Up"; a version of the U.K. Subs' "Down On The Farm" from their 1993 covers album, "The Spaghetti Incident?", that hasn't been played since 2006; the live debut of The Stooges' classic, "T.V. Eye", with Duff McKagan on lead vocals; and, the first time the "Appetite For Destruction" track "Anything Goes" has been heard live since 1988.

Guns N' Roses will continue the series with a June 5 date in Tel Aviv, Israel before playing a mix of headline and festival shows on a summer European leg that begins in Madrid, Spain on June 9.

The classic rock band will open a North American trek in August; the 2023 world tour will see Guns N' Roses joined by a number of opening acts, including Carrie Underwood, The Pretenders, Dirty Honey, The Warning, and Alice In Chains.

Watch video from opening night in Abu Dhabi here.

