Guns N' Roses Reignite World Tour with North American Kickoff

(The Oriel Company) On Saturday night, Guns N' Roses ignited the next leg of their massive 2023 World Tour with a sold-out blockbuster show at Medavie Blue Cross Stadium in Moncton, NB. The iconic rock band ripped through a near three-hour set highlighted by some of the greatest rock 'n' roll anthems of all time, including "Welcome To The Jungle", "November Rain", "Civil War", "You Could Be Mine", and more.
Carrie Underwood opened the show with her roster of hit songs, and joined Guns N' Roses onstage for "Sweet Child O' Mine" and "Paradise City". With massive production and top-notch performances, Guns N' Roses are on fire as they gear up to take over North America in 2023!
Guns N' Roses will continue their massive 2023 run visiting historic venues across the country such as Fenway Park in Boston, MA on August 21 and Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL on August 24. The band recently revealed the special guests for the North American leg of their 2023 global tour, with Carrie Underwood, The Pretenders, Alice In Chains, The Warning, and Dirty Honey among those lined up in support.
The tour concludes in Vancouver, BC at BC Place on Monday, October 16. Full routing can be found below. This leg comes following the band's largest run to date consisting of legendary performances in Europe across stadiums, festivals, and arenas this year including festival performances at Glastonbury and Hyde Park and sold-out shows in Abu Dhabi, Tel Aviv, Budapest and more. For more information on the tour and tickets, please visit gunsnroses.com.
2023 GLOBAL TOUR DATES:
Sat Aug 05 - Moncton, NB - Medavie Blue Cross Stadium
Tue Aug 08 - Montreal, QC - Parc Jean Drapeau
Fri Aug 11 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
Tue Aug 15 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
Fri Aug 18 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park
Mon Aug 21 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park
Thu Aug 24 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field
Sat Aug 26 - Nashville, TN - GEODIS Park
Tue Aug 29 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
Fri Sep 01 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC
Sun Sep 03 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre
Wed Sep 06 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena
Sat Sep 09 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium
Tue Sep 12 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena
Fri Sep 15 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live
Sun Sep 17 - Atlanta, GA - Midtown Music Festival
Wed Sep 20 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Sat Sep 23 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Stadium
Tue Sep 26 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome
Thu Sep 28 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park
Sun Oct 01 - San Diego, CA - Snapdragon Stadium
Fri Oct 06 - Indio, CA - Power Trip Festival
Sun Oct 08 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival
Wed Oct 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field
Sat Oct 14 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Mon Oct 16 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place
