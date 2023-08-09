Guns N' Roses Reignite World Tour with North American Kickoff

(The Oriel Company) On Saturday night, Guns N' Roses ignited the next leg of their massive 2023 World Tour with a sold-out blockbuster show at Medavie Blue Cross Stadium in Moncton, NB. The iconic rock band ripped through a near three-hour set highlighted by some of the greatest rock 'n' roll anthems of all time, including "Welcome To The Jungle", "November Rain", "Civil War", "You Could Be Mine", and more.

Carrie Underwood opened the show with her roster of hit songs, and joined Guns N' Roses onstage for "Sweet Child O' Mine" and "Paradise City". With massive production and top-notch performances, Guns N' Roses are on fire as they gear up to take over North America in 2023!

Guns N' Roses will continue their massive 2023 run visiting historic venues across the country such as Fenway Park in Boston, MA on August 21 and Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL on August 24. The band recently revealed the special guests for the North American leg of their 2023 global tour, with Carrie Underwood, The Pretenders, Alice In Chains, The Warning, and Dirty Honey among those lined up in support.

The tour concludes in Vancouver, BC at BC Place on Monday, October 16. Full routing can be found below. This leg comes following the band's largest run to date consisting of legendary performances in Europe across stadiums, festivals, and arenas this year including festival performances at Glastonbury and Hyde Park and sold-out shows in Abu Dhabi, Tel Aviv, Budapest and more. For more information on the tour and tickets, please visit gunsnroses.com.

2023 GLOBAL TOUR DATES:

Sat Aug 05 - Moncton, NB - Medavie Blue Cross Stadium

Tue Aug 08 - Montreal, QC - Parc Jean Drapeau

Fri Aug 11 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

Tue Aug 15 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

Fri Aug 18 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park

Mon Aug 21 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

Thu Aug 24 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

Sat Aug 26 - Nashville, TN - GEODIS Park

Tue Aug 29 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Fri Sep 01 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC

Sun Sep 03 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

Wed Sep 06 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

Sat Sep 09 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium

Tue Sep 12 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

Fri Sep 15 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

Sun Sep 17 - Atlanta, GA - Midtown Music Festival

Wed Sep 20 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Sat Sep 23 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Stadium

Tue Sep 26 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome

Thu Sep 28 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park

Sun Oct 01 - San Diego, CA - Snapdragon Stadium

Fri Oct 06 - Indio, CA - Power Trip Festival

Sun Oct 08 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

Wed Oct 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field

Sat Oct 14 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Mon Oct 16 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place

